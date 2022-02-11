Puzzley strategy zaptimes in Power To The People

It's tempting to think that a city builder should focus on covering more ground, simulating a wider range of those elements in a bid for authenticity, or comprehensiveness.

Power To The People takes the other approach. You're the decision maker of an energy company, tasked solely with providing electricity to towns you have no control over. Do a good job and you'll make enough money to scale up alongside the village/town/city. For such a simple premise it's surprisingly good at engaging the part of your brain that covers strategy and puzzles. Considering that power lines are normally an annoying hassle in games that simulate them at even a basic level, I'm also impressed by how entertaining it is.