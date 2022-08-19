Quakecon sees Wolfenstein 3D, Quake 4 and more Bethesda classics come to Game Pass

Quakecon started yesterday and to celebrate Microsoft have added another swathe of id Software and Bethesda games to both PC Game Pass and the Microsoft Store. That's not all, either, as there's also an id-themed freebie over on the Epic Games Store this week, and more Bethesda games going cheap in various sales. Here's everything you need to know about what's going on where.

Starting with Game Pass, Quake 4, Wolfenstein 3D (the creation of which we recently spoke to creator John Romero about, in case you missed it), Return To Castle Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard are all now available for PC subscribers. Plus, if you're a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can also unlock all of Quake Champions' fighters as part of your perks package.

Speaking of Quake Champions, that's currently available for free over on the Microsoft Store (although you can also add them to your Microsoft account through the Xbox / Game Pass app on your PC as well, if you prefer). You can also pick up The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall and The Elder Scrolls: Arena for free as well, if you fancy digging into even deeper into the history of Bethesda's sprawling RPG series.

Finally, this week's Epic Games Store freebie is Doom 64 (alongside a Boom Boxer content pack for free-to-play battle royale Rumbleverse, in case you were wondering).

Alternatively, if you simply must exchange cash for your games, then there are also Quakecon-themed sales taking place on both Steam, the Epic Games Store and Bethesda's own site right now. Of course, many such games are also available through Game Pass these days, but some notable non-Game Pass deals include 50% off Ghostwire: Tokyo and 60% off Deathloop among others. These sales run until Monday August 22nd.

We named Deathloop as one of our favourite games of 2021 last year, while Ghostwire: Tokyo is currently in the running to be one our favs from this year, 2022. Will it still be in the running by the time the RPS Advent Calendar comes round in December, though? Only time will tell.