The gang behind Exo One, a game about drinking in dramatic sci-fi vistas while flying and rolling a strange craft across alien planets, have announced a spin-off. It is not a spin-off I would have expected. Exo Rally Championship is an off-road rally racing game where you'll zoom across exoplanets in a six-wheeled car with manoeuvring thrusters. Soar over low-gravity worlds! Dodge through a meteor shower! Gasp at the pretty landscapes! Have a look in the trailer below.

Developers Exbleative say Exo Rally Championship's career mode is "based on real-world rally, Baja, and Dakar events," and will also let you customise, tune, and repair your spacecar. Its planets and stages are procedurally generated too, which I suppose means endless space to explore. A lot might hinge on how good the generated stages are.

Exo Rally Championship is due to launch on Steam in 2024.

"After making Exo One I really wanted to explore traversal on other worlds from a totally different angle," Exo overlord Jay Weston said in a press release. "Exoplanetary rally brings together all the elements of an exoplanet and challenges you to face them head on - its gravity, terrain, weather, atmosphere, and endless hazards. Every aspect of the planet is materially affecting your rover and your time, pushing you dangerously close to the limit."

Graham said in our Exo One review that it "offers up a series of grand, desolate planetary landscapes to plunge, roll and glide across, yet its dramatic environments and unusual traversal both left me cold." He wanted more friction, more pace, maybe more purpose. I suppose rally racing across outer space could be one way to provide that.

