If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Raptor Boyfriend is a rare coming of age story that actually respects teenagers

Pray the fae is gay

Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Published on
A group of friends in a car being in Raptor Boyfriend. The driver is the player character, a normal human. The front passenger seat is a Black woman with pink hair and dragonfly-ish wings, and in the back is a raptor in a backwards baseball cap and a wolfman

I really do not play enough visual novels these days. Raptor Boyfriend has been sat on my hard drive for at least a year, and it won't be the last. Historically, I have fallen hard for two kinds of VN: emotionally probing character dramas like Eliza and Watch Me Jump, or gentle and slightly silly comedies like Laura Silver and Camp W. The jokey dating-sim-but-everyone's-a-talking-table type vein never quite grabbed me. Unless Monster Prom counts? Hmm.

Raptor Boyfriend is more the lighthearted comedy kind, but with through lines on social anxiety and navigating confusing coming-of-age relationships. It is also not actually about having a raptor boyfriend.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch