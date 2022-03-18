Reaching the end of FAR: Changing Tides was like shaking hands with my pre-pandemic past

Last week I took a bit of holiday to, you know, catch up on some housework, have a bit of a rest and, to change the habit of a lifetime, play some video games. I knew straight away what would be first up on my video game playlist: FAR: Changing Tides, the sequel to Okomotive's beautifully melancholy roadtrip adventure, FAR: Lone Sails. While Changing Tides tells a separate story to its predecessor, putting you in the shoes of a new protagonist and swapping its desolate wastelands for a watery seascape, the hot, beating core powering the game remains very much the same. With nothing left for you at home in the wake of an unknown disaster, it's time to pack up and head on out for a new beginning, with only your hulking great boat/steamtrain contraption for company.

If you still haven't played FAR: Changing Tides, I'd urge you to stop reading now and come back later. There are big spoilers about the game's ending coming up in this article, and I really don't want to ruin that for you. So, fair warning, okay? If you're still here I'm assuming you've played and finished Changing Tides, because holy moly, isn't it just the most perfect thing?