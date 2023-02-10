Re:Call is a clever timeloop game with an amazing first half
But biffs it in the second
For three hours, Re:Call was high on my list of surprise recent indie hits. It has a great premise, for starters - change history by meddling with your memories and playing out different versions of events to arrive at the 'correct' solution - and executes it brilliantly. Its GBA-style visuals and larger-than-life character portraits give it a real sense of charm and personality, and its mystery story of murder and corporate conspiracy had hooked me in real good.
Then it abandoned its cool premise halfway through and became a different game entirely for its remaining run-time. I was heartbroken.
