Reedpop "investigating" the sale of RPS owners Gamer Network

It's hard to know where to begin with this, but let's just rip the plaster off and get it over with. Reedpop have today announced that they're "investigating the potential sale" of RPS owners Gamer Network. This also includes our friends at Eurogamer, VG247, Dicebreaker, and GamesIndustry.biz. Not included in the sale are UK events EGX or MCM, or the website Popverse. There's not a lot more I can say at this stage - we ourselves still have lots of questions that need answering first - but I'll endeavour to share more with you, our readers, as soon as I can. For now, here's the broad strokes of what's happening.

For now, it's business as usual. Reedpop told Gamer Network staff today that they have decided to "investigate" options for selling the Gamer Network business, which means they'll be looking for a buyer for the business over the coming months.

Reedpop acquired Gamer Network in 2018 to bolster its already extensive range of pop culture events, which included PAX, New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration and more.

Going forward, Reedpop will remain focused on growing its events business, retaining the UK-based events EGX and MCM.

In a statement, the company said: "ReedPop, part of RX, has reviewed its UK business and decided to investigate the potential sale of its Gamer Network and associated editorial Digital properties. We believe that new ownership offers the best conditions for the growth of the business.

"Gamer Network includes Eurogamer, Rock Paper Shotgun, VG247, Dicebreaker, GamesIndustry.biz, shareholdings in Outside Xbox, Digital Foundry, Hookshot and a number of partners. This does not impact any of the other ReedPop properties in the UK including MCM ComicCon, EGX and Popverse."

As for Rock Paper Shotgun, the website will continue doing all the great things you know and love already. I don't know what the future holds beyond the sale, but when we have more to share, you can bet I'll let you know.