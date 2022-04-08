Reiterate is a solid hit of platformer... uh, juice?

The brutally hard one-hit platformer fad of the 2010s largely passed me by, and though traditionally I'd take this opportunity to slag both them and you off, I've nothing much against them as a whole. They just tend to bounce me off pretty fast, and a bit like with adventure games, when I get stuck I typically just get bored and do something else.

It took almost 70 levels for Reiterate to do that. That's a recommendation.