Rockstar co-founder and GTA writer Dan Houser founds new company Absurd Ventures

Dan Houser, the co-founder of Rockstar Games and former head writer at the company, has founded a new company called Absurd Ventures. Houser left Rockstar in 2020, after co-writing some of the company's biggest games including GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2. He's now returned with Absurd Ventures, headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Absurd Ventures say they will "create new IP across all platforms and for all formats", with a focus on storytelling. As well as video games, the company say they will also produce "narrative worlds" for live-action and animation, other interactive content, books and graphics novels, and even scripted prodcasts.

"We are building Absurd Ventures to create new universes and to tell great stories, wherever and however we can," Houser said in a statement regarding the launch of his new company.

You can register an account on Absurd Venture's official website to receive "exclusive content and company updates" if you so desire.