RPS@PAX 2022: Saturday daily round-up

Indie games galore, and hanging out with Skyrim Grandma
Day Three of PAX East 2022 is done and dusted for another year, which means it's time for another daily round-up video. We had another jam-packed schedule today, checking out Dome Keeper (formerly known as Ludum Dare darling Dome Romantik) over on the Raw Fury booth, before heading over to the PAX Rising Showcase to check out a specially curated selection of upcoming indie games. We also caught up with Larian to chat about Baldur's Gate 3 (watch out for a dedicated video coming in the next day or two), and we capped off the day by attending Shirley "Skyrim Grandma" Curry's panel over on the Bumblebee Theatre stage. I'll be writing up a separate post about this in the coming days, but needless to say, Shirley was an absolute delight.

