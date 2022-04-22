RPS@PAX 2022: The best (and most cursed) things we saw on the show floor

RPS@PAX 2022: The best (and most cursed) things we saw on the show floorSomeone get an exorcist to Chernobylite's stand, stat
We're still putting the finishing touches to our big PAX East show floor tour video, but while we wait, I thought I'd give you a sneak peek at some of the best (and worst) things we saw on our travels round the Boston convention centre. In the latter category, first prize definitely goes to the trio of highly cursed doll babies scattered around the stand for Chernobylite, the post-apocalyptic survival horror roguelite that came out last year. They were also accompanied by two gas masks, casually strewn across the corners of TV screens, but nothing compared to the truly haunted look of these semi-melted plastic husks.
