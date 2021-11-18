Sailwind is just a few updates away from excellence

Despite my interest in pirates, piracy is probably the least interesting thing about Sea Of Thieves. It's not just its excellent ocean that I want to enjoy without pointless random murder. It's the sailing. The thrill of moving around and operating this vehicle, hearing it creak as you turn a wheel, and whoosh as you catch the wind.

Sailwind is all about that. You sail a boat. Nobody will attack you. There are no monsters to fight, or guilds to appease. It's just you, the sea, and the skills that will take your boat across it well enough that you don't starve on the way.