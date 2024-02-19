Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Chugging along
I go on Twitter so you don't have to
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by handcrafted art, intense fighting game violence, cosy management, and heaps more attractive and interesting indie games. Check these out!
While I didn't dig the first game in the Pixel Pulp series, I have always like their look and Christian Donlan's review of Bahnsen Knights does have me thinking I'll try out the next one, which is apparently off to Alaska:
A great look to puzzling visual novel Your House (coming to Steam):
Perfectly normal scenes in Object Ward (coming to Steam), "a visual novel about the various misadventures of a man who sees everyone with an inanimate object for a head":
A cute look to Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), a Malaysian dev's coming-of-age story starring a young girl who can see spirits:
Dojo Masters (coming to Steam) continues to look mighty intense for a fighting game with two-button controls:
Exploring planets and gathering materials in Miro (coming to Steam) sounds a bit like a low-fi, focused No Man's Sky, maybe, sorta, ish:
I'm not quite sure what's happening in Ocean Mirror (coming to Steam) but I like the look and am always interested in a game leaning harder into its core idea:
Ooh I like the idea of entering a spooky layer of reality shaped by the map you're drawing in Engraving (coming to Steam):
Cor:
I like this handmade look:
A neat style to this mysterious yet-unnamed game:
Just some fella in retro RPG Skald: Against the Black Priory (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
Microscopic RTS Empires Of The Undergrowth (in early access on Steam) is one of those games to make me think "I hope Nate knows about this":
Gentle vibes to single-street management game Minami Lane (coming to Steam):
And let's close with important playtest data from "turn-based, buddy-cop Isekai RPG" My Familiar (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?