Screenshot Saturday Mondays: A dashing wizard and a grasping church

A screenshot of striking colourful landscape.
Image credit: Jacob Potterfield
Alice O'Connor
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by high-speed platforming, a creative use of your own corpse, a contribution to the yellow paint discourse, and more. Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!

A right sprightly wizard in Spring Dash (coming to Steam, with a demo there now—which our James recommends):

I don't know what this is, but dang:

A fantastic church in Selfloss (coming to Steam):

Seeing this creative corpse use in "dungeon crawler immersive sim" Neverlooted Dungeon (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), I can only think it's terribly unlucky that the sawblade struck your previous mortal form in its soft belly, and not in the hip so tough that it can jam a blade:

Whoa:

Horror game Ad Infernum (coming to Steam) has the only tweet I enjoyed from the weekend's boring Final Fantasy 7 discourse:

Goodness me:

The 22nd Is Serda. f0a178 (coming to Steam) remains mystifying, delightful:

Alright, alright, I'm interested in this potential connecting line:

An interesting look at composite creation in Inkulinati (coming to Steam), the turn-based strategy game with a style riffing on medieval manuscripts:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

