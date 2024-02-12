Screenshot Saturday Mondays: A dashing wizard and a grasping church

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by high-speed platforming, a creative use of your own corpse, a contribution to the yellow paint discourse, and more. Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!

A right sprightly wizard in Spring Dash (coming to Steam, with a demo there now—which our James recommends):

I don't know what this is, but dang:

This is the first video showing my game, please follow me if you'd like to see more updates in the future. Music & editing by @horgrunt #screenshotsaturday #indiegame #indiedev pic.twitter.com/qHhjFRwnxM — ellie (@stuffbecauseidk) February 10, 2024

A fantastic church in Selfloss (coming to Steam):

Seeing this creative corpse use in "dungeon crawler immersive sim" Neverlooted Dungeon (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), I can only think it's terribly unlucky that the sawblade struck your previous mortal form in its soft belly, and not in the hip so tough that it can jam a blade:

If you die in the Neverlooted Dungeon, you continue as a new looter. Find your previous corpse, get your stuff back ... use the corpse creatively ...#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/WL8j5Yeu0O — Neverlooted Dungeon (Wishlist, try the demo) (@WildMageGames) February 10, 2024

Whoa:

Horror game Ad Infernum (coming to Steam) has the only tweet I enjoyed from the weekend's boring Final Fantasy 7 discourse:

Yellow Paint debaters are simply not prepared for this neon sign I made for Ad Infernum's tutorial.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/gcCJ4MTEl8 — ᴇɴᴛʀᴏᴘʏ ᴘʜɪ (@entropy_phi) February 11, 2024

Goodness me:

The 22nd Is Serda. f0a178 (coming to Steam) remains mystifying, delightful:

Alright, alright, I'm interested in this potential connecting line:

An interesting look at composite creation in Inkulinati (coming to Steam), the turn-based strategy game with a style riffing on medieval manuscripts:

Ever wondered how Inkulinati Beasts are designed?



Well, watch the timelapse and see the process for yourself 🐸✍️ #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/jYILCqrhv4 — Inkulinati | Coming February 22nd! ✍️ (@YazaGames) February 10, 2024

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?