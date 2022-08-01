Screenshot Saturday Mondays: a hometown hero returns

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye was caught by VR mecha violence, Dark Messiah-grade kicking and trap tomfoolery, and some Highland scenery from former RPS news gremlin Nat Clayton.

Our former Screenshot Saturday Sunday writer Nat (who inherited the column from Jay Castello) recently escaped games blogging to become a level designer on A Highland Song (coming to Steam), the next game from 80 Days and Heaven's Vault studio Inkle. Hallo again, Nat!

Almost two years after I stopped writing RPS' #screenshotsaturday column, I finally get to post one of these myself



It's quite lovely, isn't it? pic.twitter.com/Mmd8KHjLUN — nat clayton, space mom (@its_natclayton) July 30, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Some cracking Dark Messiah Of Might & Magic-esque kick-o-trap physics tomfoolery from Perish (headed to Steam):

Give the hardworking mechanical denizens of Hephaestus' Palace a chance to wind down by booting them into a boiling caldarium.



Wishlist PERISH: https://t.co/XIRJLhbDr1#screenshotsaturday #FPS #indiegame pic.twitter.com/K0ZeJEBys3 — PERISHGAME.COM - ITEM42 (@Item_42) July 30, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I don't believe this cool posing reflects how side-scrolling mecha shoot 'em up Valfaris: Mecha Therion (headed to Steam) plays, but it is cool:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As much as I try not to post the same games over and over, The Office (final name TBC) continues to look cool and I can't help myself:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Likewise, I've posted occult internet streaming sim darkwebSTREAMER before, but I can't resist when a bug becomes a feature:

the thing about makin weird occult stuff is that when your game glitches, it feels like some terrible intentional arcane curse



annnd that's how we turn bugs into features

like this glitched text that is def now a thing in the game#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev #gaming pic.twitter.com/89xnDv8WpG — darkwebSTREAMER🔜gamescom (@darkwebSTREAMER) July 30, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Cool anime violence from VR mecha game Bakemono - Demon Brigade Tenmen Unit 01 (available on Steam Early Access):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Elsewhere in space, a pleasing power core in explore-o-puzzler Lunar Soil (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I recently went to a William Morris wallpaper exhibition and was delighted by how much a shift in colours changed a print, so I am enjoying this in crimescene-investigating adventure game Forest Grove (coming to Steam):

I love how with a shader it's relatively easy to vary the colors of walls. These walls use the same textures and material, but colors are adjusted depending on the floor #gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday #forestgrove #unity3d pic.twitter.com/foncCpnXIF — Miga Games (@GamesFromMiga) July 29, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All I ever see from No More Flat Days is a boatman spinning and flipping about while being swarmed by fish, and I'm okay with that:

Submarine mode acquired, time to swim with nemo 🐠. Need to find a reason why the player doesn't suffocate underwater, I don't want to turn him into a fishman. Any cool ideas 😎? #screenshotsaturday #indiegames #gamedev #indiedev #madewithunity #gamedevelopment pic.twitter.com/luSnfbbd86 — Deniz Cetinalp (@416_dc) July 31, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Scrap vehicles in Command & Conquer-esque real-time strategy game Dorf RTS (a working title):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I'm very interested in Venba (coming to Steam), a "narrative cooking game" starring an Indian mum who immigrates to 1980s Canada with her family:

When there's no recipe, Venba can sometimes recall memories of making the dish with her mother to provide useful hints to the player!#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/vKufdvz7eB — வெண்பா / Venba Game (@venbaGame) July 30, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And finally, some flashy violence from boss rush action-platformer Gurei:

(🎧 sound on) A new foe has appeared! The Cyan Kami 神 likes to keep its distance...



Mind that assets, specially SFX, are a work in progress!#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev #indiegame #ゲーム制作 pic.twitter.com/MNMfJjfjqW — Gurei 愚霊 🏯 videogame (@LoboSagazStudio) July 30, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?