Screenshot Saturday Mondays: a hometown hero returns

Admiring more upcoming indie games
Alice O'Connor avatar
Alice O'Connor
Published on
Pink and blue lifting inside a giant torus-shaped power core from Lunar Soil.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye was caught by VR mecha violence, Dark Messiah-grade kicking and trap tomfoolery, and some Highland scenery from former RPS news gremlin Nat Clayton.

Our former Screenshot Saturday Sunday writer Nat (who inherited the column from Jay Castello) recently escaped games blogging to become a level designer on A Highland Song (coming to Steam), the next game from 80 Days and Heaven's Vault studio Inkle. Hallo again, Nat!

Some cracking Dark Messiah Of Might & Magic-esque kick-o-trap physics tomfoolery from Perish (headed to Steam):

I don't believe this cool posing reflects how side-scrolling mecha shoot 'em up Valfaris: Mecha Therion (headed to Steam) plays, but it is cool:

As much as I try not to post the same games over and over, The Office (final name TBC) continues to look cool and I can't help myself:

Likewise, I've posted occult internet streaming sim darkwebSTREAMER before, but I can't resist when a bug becomes a feature:

Cool anime violence from VR mecha game Bakemono - Demon Brigade Tenmen Unit 01 (available on Steam Early Access):

Elsewhere in space, a pleasing power core in explore-o-puzzler Lunar Soil (coming to Steam):

I recently went to a William Morris wallpaper exhibition and was delighted by how much a shift in colours changed a print, so I am enjoying this in crimescene-investigating adventure game Forest Grove (coming to Steam):

All I ever see from No More Flat Days is a boatman spinning and flipping about while being swarmed by fish, and I'm okay with that:

Scrap vehicles in Command & Conquer-esque real-time strategy game Dorf RTS (a working title):

I'm very interested in Venba (coming to Steam), a "narrative cooking game" starring an Indian mum who immigrates to 1980s Canada with her family:

And finally, some flashy violence from boss rush action-platformer Gurei:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

