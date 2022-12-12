Screenshot Saturday Mondays: an island castle and climbing a creature

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: an island castle and climbing a creatureCheck out these interesting indie games!
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, more Twitter technical troubles mean we maybe don't have the most games to admire, but we do still have some pretties alright. My eye has been caught by a pretty island castle, scaling a giant creature, a look inside computers, and more. Come see!
Co-op "survival-crafting adventure" Abiotic Factor (coming to Steam) looks an awful lot like Half-Life from the whitecoats' perspective, so is this an unforseen consequence of Gordon Freeman blowing up the staff room microwave?
Eating raw food now has some.. unfortunate side effects.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/sF9NwTsytK— Abiotic Factor (@ABFGame) December 10, 2022
Striking violence in Death Of A Wish ("teaser demo" available on Itch):
[Death of a Wish] Parry/Riposte #screenshotsaturday https://t.co/d66Ivqoy5M pic.twitter.com/jc3YHSGiVs— colin. (@melessthanthree) December 11, 2022
A cute little scene in Garden Galaxy, a game about building garden dioramas (coming to Steam):
More new things for #screenshotsaturday! Garden Galaxy has a bunch of little animals to keep you company while creating your garden 🐸— Anneka Tran (@annekatran) December 10, 2022
Only 3 days until release!!https://t.co/yyJca1Bp84 pic.twitter.com/qFKoI2KViM
Scaling a giant beastie in Chasing The Unseen (coming to Steam), a game with a creature many creatures to climb:
Hi! This is some gameplay with the mangrove creature in my game. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/t8CID2J7Kk— Chasing the Unseen (@strangeshift) December 10, 2022
Stealth DIY in World's Worst Handyman (coming to Steam):
Need to sneak by grandma? Toss an alarm clock ⏰ (Sound on)#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/UexGCVPt45— Baby Lumberjack | World's Worst Handyman (@KirtOlson) December 10, 2022
An enlightening look inside your computer from Echostasis (coming to Steam):
I know I've been quiet lately, but for good reason. I've been making some crazy progress on [ECHOSTASIS] and it is *very much* starting to come together. Expect a Patreon post within the next week or so.— @ENIGMA_STUDIO@mastodon.gamedev.place (@ENIGMA_STUDIO_) December 10, 2022
In the meantime, take a glimpse at the [CLOUD]. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/SpRsGiRx7e
Don't know what it is; do like it:
#screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/myds7yDpi1— ash balmora (@onietzschan) December 11, 2022
Coughing combat in this yet-unnamed immersive sim:
"Yeah, eat that, filthy bug!" 🪲❌🫧— Bánk B. Varga (@VargaBank) December 10, 2022
Let me introduce you to the universal... I mean... Universe Cleaner™!
🔊 SOUND and mask ON! 😷🦠
(yes, cleaner-only runs will be possible!)#screenshotsaturday #immersivesim #retrofps #lowpoly #indiedev #fps #horror #mothman #scifi #70s pic.twitter.com/qY48NgPvZW
A whole lot of loveliness from Castle Of The Water Monks (available free on Itch):
I turned my 3D pixel art into an #interactivepoem with music by @earl_chives 🎶📖#screenshotsaturday #bitsy3d pic.twitter.com/fpBdRf2Kv1— Maik Groß (@thatsmaik) December 10, 2022
And to close, once again I cannot resist this peek at the game formerly known by the working title The Office, now renamed to Lifelong:
Today a small scenographic test📺#screenshotsaturday #indiegames #indiedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/l9tcTwMMUZ— Rem (@RemzouzeIV) December 10, 2022
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?