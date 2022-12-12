If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: an island castle and climbing a creature

Check out these interesting indie games!
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on
A cute island castle in a Castle of the Water Monks screenshot.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, more Twitter technical troubles mean we maybe don't have the most games to admire, but we do still have some pretties alright. My eye has been caught by a pretty island castle, scaling a giant creature, a look inside computers, and more. Come see!

Co-op "survival-crafting adventure" Abiotic Factor (coming to Steam) looks an awful lot like Half-Life from the whitecoats' perspective, so is this an unforseen consequence of Gordon Freeman blowing up the staff room microwave?

Striking violence in Death Of A Wish ("teaser demo" available on Itch):

A cute little scene in Garden Galaxy, a game about building garden dioramas (coming to Steam):

Scaling a giant beastie in Chasing The Unseen (coming to Steam), a game with a creature many creatures to climb:

Stealth DIY in World's Worst Handyman (coming to Steam):

An enlightening look inside your computer from Echostasis (coming to Steam):

Don't know what it is; do like it:

Coughing combat in this yet-unnamed immersive sim:

A whole lot of loveliness from Castle Of The Water Monks (available free on Itch):

And to close, once again I cannot resist this peek at the game formerly known by the working title The Office, now renamed to Lifelong:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice is likely in the sea.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch