Screenshot Saturday Mondays: an island castle and climbing a creature

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, more Twitter technical troubles mean we maybe don't have the most games to admire, but we do still have some pretties alright. My eye has been caught by a pretty island castle, scaling a giant creature, a look inside computers, and more. Come see!

Co-op "survival-crafting adventure" Abiotic Factor (coming to Steam) looks an awful lot like Half-Life from the whitecoats' perspective, so is this an unforseen consequence of Gordon Freeman blowing up the staff room microwave?

Eating raw food now has some.. unfortunate side effects.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/sF9NwTsytK — Abiotic Factor (@ABFGame) December 10, 2022

Striking violence in Death Of A Wish ("teaser demo" available on Itch):

A cute little scene in Garden Galaxy, a game about building garden dioramas (coming to Steam):

More new things for #screenshotsaturday! Garden Galaxy has a bunch of little animals to keep you company while creating your garden 🐸



Only 3 days until release!!https://t.co/yyJca1Bp84 pic.twitter.com/qFKoI2KViM — Anneka Tran (@annekatran) December 10, 2022

Scaling a giant beastie in Chasing The Unseen (coming to Steam), a game with a creature many creatures to climb:

Hi! This is some gameplay with the mangrove creature in my game. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/t8CID2J7Kk — Chasing the Unseen (@strangeshift) December 10, 2022

Stealth DIY in World's Worst Handyman (coming to Steam):

Need to sneak by grandma? Toss an alarm clock ⏰ (Sound on)#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/UexGCVPt45 — Baby Lumberjack | World's Worst Handyman (@KirtOlson) December 10, 2022

An enlightening look inside your computer from Echostasis (coming to Steam):

I know I've been quiet lately, but for good reason. I've been making some crazy progress on [ECHOSTASIS] and it is *very much* starting to come together. Expect a Patreon post within the next week or so.

In the meantime, take a glimpse at the [CLOUD]. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/SpRsGiRx7e — @ENIGMA_STUDIO@mastodon.gamedev.place (@ENIGMA_STUDIO_) December 10, 2022

Don't know what it is; do like it:

Coughing combat in this yet-unnamed immersive sim:

A whole lot of loveliness from Castle Of The Water Monks (available free on Itch):

And to close, once again I cannot resist this peek at the game formerly known by the working title The Office, now renamed to Lifelong:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?