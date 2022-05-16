Screenshot Saturday Mondays: animals cute and deadly

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by several cute and unexpectedly deadly animals, as well a place which is not a place of honor, a Bitcoin hellscape, and of course more grappling hook ultraviolence.

At first I thought Dan DeEntremont was simply showing off some pretty fur effects but oh, OH NO!

Speaking of cute violence, here's a cat attack from narrative adventure game Cats And The Other Lives:

I dig the Windows Media Player skin/Kai's Power Tools vibes of the UI in handgun horde survival shooter Splatter:

u know what time it is. it's #screenshotsaturday.



this is SLUG, our super shotgun. it has the highest burst DPS in the game, but a wide spread and a long recharge time. use it carefully.#gamedev #FPS #indiedev pic.twitter.com/C0rMfibujG — RAT KING COLLECTIVE (@rattusrattusart) May 14, 2022

Polish cyberpunk immersive sim Peripeteia is here channelling the concrete thorn fields and "this place is not a place of honor" mood of long-term nuclear waste storage warnings:

Some Attack On Titan-y, superhero-ish, anime-as-heck airborne action in this yet-unnamed game from a solo dev:

As unhappy as the concept of a world brought to apocalypse by Bitcoin mining makes even me, the world's foremost NFT-themed cyberpunk young adult novelist, I do like the catastrophe and infrastucture of Roadless:

A lovely glide through an origami world in Splanc:

A curious mix of styles in Algernon, a game about escaping a coma with the help of an AI implant:

The makers of Askaya: Remnants Of Ajuna document a vital part of the development process: downtime. And what downtime it is!

We missed #screenshotsaturday this week. We have been working all day, every day for weeks getting ready for our June 17 launch of Askaya and we took a much needed break this weekend.



So enjoy a different kind of screenshot. That real world out there is amazing…we missed it! pic.twitter.com/OG8Sm2ZBt9 — Lama glama Game Company (@LamaglamaGameCo) May 15, 2022

But is it really Screenshot Saturday without at least one high-speed grappling hook ultraviolence FPS? Here's Hell Glider, where the grappling hook is a noose:

Let's close out on a fun note by looping back to cute animals with an animation bug from racoon stealth game Snaccoon:

Throwback to this awesome and not at all terrifying physical animation bug in Snaccoon#screenshotsaturday #UE4 pic.twitter.com/rGMTx4Ygms — Christian Sparks (@hippowombat) May 14, 2022

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?