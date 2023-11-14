Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Big head, big laser
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. Or on Tuesday, if my mum visited for a long weekend. Last weekend brought devs showing off a big laser, Predator-style leaping between trees, petting a goose, the giant head of Death herself, and loads more attractive and interesting indie games. Come check 'em out!
Following Max Payne 'em up El Paso Elsewhere, here come Strange Scaffold with more violence:
For #ScreenshotSaturday, I can reveal that @StrangeScaffold is making another action game post-El Paso, Elsewhere - and it's got a motherfuckin' PREDATOR JUMP. pic.twitter.com/AfX2kRkiGv— Xalavier Nelson Jr. 🔜 Game Awards (@WritNelson) November 11, 2023
If my favourite conspiracy theory podcast led me into a world of horrors where looking through frames reveals strange and terrible things, I would simply not look into the frames. Can't believe our guy doesn't think of that in Dark And Deep (coming to Steam):
This #screenshotsaturday… snakes… why did it have to be snakes? #IndianaJones #indiedev #gamedev #blackandwhite #HorrorCommunity #gameart pic.twitter.com/1pXtLprxvM— Walter Woods (@walterwoodsdev) November 11, 2023
Video games offer such power fantasies as petting a goose without receiving violence, as in Scarlet Deer Inn (coming to Steam):
Today is St. Martin's Day in Europe, and while it is traditionally about eating goose, in our game we celebrate in a much more goose-friendly way. #screenshotsaturday #indiegame pic.twitter.com/s5Cx9qd8rV— Eva Navratilova (@EvaBalikova) November 11, 2023
Just vibing, as the kids say, in metroidvania Mariachi Legends (currently on Kickstater):
Guess who's wanting to meet you? 💀— HALBERD STUDIOS - Mariachi Legends (@HALBERDSTUDIOS) November 11, 2023
Thank you for all the wonderful support you’ve showed us during the first days of the Kickstarter 🥹 you guys are the best.❤️🔥https://t.co/yH0G9gFdIP#ScreenshotSaturday #MariachiLegends #Pixelart #Gamedev #indiegame #indiedev #Metroidvania pic.twitter.com/dEyAKEaKer
This is a fun way to foreground a system in Mortal Sin (in early access on Steam):
I want to encourage people to utilize more of the combo system in Mortal Sin, so I added a new combo shuffle mode you can activate at any time. Chain together random combos to gain invulnerability, gold and permanent stat boosts! 🥊 #gamedev #indiegames #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/CWhLd2vybF— Nikola Todorovic (@sonofslobodan) November 11, 2023
I don't reckon I'd fare well in a showdown, but honestly I rate my chances against a gunslinging tortoise, like this in dice-building dungeon crawler Tamarak Trail (coming to Steam):
The torment of the square hole comes to Lifelong (the game formerly known as The Office):
Draw, partner! 🤠— Tamarak Trail (@tamarak_trail) November 11, 2023
Here's just one of the many monsters you'll encounter on the trails, the Shell Rider!#screenshotsaturday | #indiegame | #roguelike pic.twitter.com/SLZ2oiMKTj
Each time I iterate on the level design, I'm satisfied with the work I've done😊But it only lasts a day or two before I realize there's still a lot of work to do😂#screenshotsaturday #indiegames #indiedeveloper #UnrealEngine #1bit pic.twitter.com/yPy5AxF0NP— Rem (@RemzouzeIV) November 11, 2023
A striking shipshape home in cheffing life sim Chef RPG (coming to Steam):
A retrofuturistic house for a character in #ChefRPG#screenshotsaturday #pixelartist #architecture #gamedev pic.twitter.com/9hsqtISSgq— Pixel Architect (@PixelArchitect1) November 11, 2023
Look, I must trust that this Naked Gun homage is actually in adventure game prequel Chicken Police: Into The Hive! (coming to Steam), because to do otherwise would be calling the developers liars:
Chicken Police: Into the HIVE! will be a rollercoaster ride of emotions...— Zipp H. Murphy | Zipp's Café (@ChickenPoliceG) November 11, 2023
🎺 Sound is a must! 🎺
Wishlist it on Steam: https://t.co/tOnmwVJnjh#screenshotsaturday #indiegame #chickens #gaming #adventuregame #visualnovel #noir #chickenpolice pic.twitter.com/Cp8jrJLWFP
A spot of fancification from apocalypic survival game Strain (coming to Steam):
BEFORE / AFTER— Lana Lux (making STRAIN) (@WTFLanaLux) November 11, 2023
Wishlist STRAIN on Steam 🖤https://t.co/5j17eu6lZz#gamedev #indiegame #screenshotsaturday #strain #unity #madewithunity #game #peepoo pic.twitter.com/37MRYT5Vlu
And a sustained effort of fancification from wizardly FPS Wizordum (coming to Steam Early Access tomorrow, with a demo there now):
How it started vs. How it's going 🧙♂️— Wizordum 🧙♂️ (Wishlist me) (@wizordum) November 11, 2023
Wizordum started out as a one-day prototype to simulate one of the first FPS games I ever played - Catacomb Abyss, and the prototype was titled "Abysslike."
💫 Wizordum is releasing in 4 days 💫#screenshotsaturday #retrofps pic.twitter.com/ZtpLRwDW2f
A perfectly horrible mimic from Sellsword, which is billed as "a mobile-first Mercenary Sim with Roguelite Elements and fast dungeon crawler combat", and I assume will come to PC later, given the dev's last game hit both:
Mimics are wack#pixelart #indiedev #gamedev #screenshotsaturday #ドット pic.twitter.com/ieKuaph3bm— LUKΛ - Commissions Open (@RunWTheWolves) November 11, 2023
And if you're offering, Payloaders Strike! (coming to Steam), I'll accept:
ok, fuck it, you can have a giant laser ray.#screenshotsaturday #gaming #FPS #UE4 #indiegame #indiedev #IndieGameDev pic.twitter.com/kkNPdIXvyQ— Payloaders Strike! - WISHLIST NOW! (@Payloaders_Team) November 11, 2023
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?