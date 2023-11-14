If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Big head, big laser

I go on Twitter so you don't have to

A warrior stands before the giant figure of Death in Mariachi Legends.
Image credit: Halberd Studios
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. Or on Tuesday, if my mum visited for a long weekend. Last weekend brought devs showing off a big laser, Predator-style leaping between trees, petting a goose, the giant head of Death herself, and loads more attractive and interesting indie games. Come check 'em out!

Following Max Payne 'em up El Paso Elsewhere, here come Strange Scaffold with more violence:

If my favourite conspiracy theory podcast led me into a world of horrors where looking through frames reveals strange and terrible things, I would simply not look into the frames. Can't believe our guy doesn't think of that in Dark And Deep (coming to Steam):

Video games offer such power fantasies as petting a goose without receiving violence, as in Scarlet Deer Inn (coming to Steam):

Just vibing, as the kids say, in metroidvania Mariachi Legends (currently on Kickstater):

This is a fun way to foreground a system in Mortal Sin (in early access on Steam):

I don't reckon I'd fare well in a showdown, but honestly I rate my chances against a gunslinging tortoise, like this in dice-building dungeon crawler Tamarak Trail (coming to Steam):

The torment of the square hole comes to Lifelong (the game formerly known as The Office):

A striking shipshape home in cheffing life sim Chef RPG (coming to Steam):

Look, I must trust that this Naked Gun homage is actually in adventure game prequel Chicken Police: Into The Hive! (coming to Steam), because to do otherwise would be calling the developers liars:

A spot of fancification from apocalypic survival game Strain (coming to Steam):

And a sustained effort of fancification from wizardly FPS Wizordum (coming to Steam Early Access tomorrow, with a demo there now):

A perfectly horrible mimic from Sellsword, which is billed as "a mobile-first Mercenary Sim with Roguelite Elements and fast dungeon crawler combat", and I assume will come to PC later, given the dev's last game hit both:

And if you're offering, Payloaders Strike! (coming to Steam), I'll accept:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?