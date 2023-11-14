Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Big head, big laser

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. Or on Tuesday, if my mum visited for a long weekend. Last weekend brought devs showing off a big laser, Predator-style leaping between trees, petting a goose, the giant head of Death herself, and loads more attractive and interesting indie games. Come check 'em out!

Following Max Payne 'em up El Paso Elsewhere, here come Strange Scaffold with more violence:

For #ScreenshotSaturday, I can reveal that @StrangeScaffold is making another action game post-El Paso, Elsewhere - and it's got a motherfuckin' PREDATOR JUMP. pic.twitter.com/AfX2kRkiGv — Xalavier Nelson Jr. 🔜 Game Awards (@WritNelson) November 11, 2023

If my favourite conspiracy theory podcast led me into a world of horrors where looking through frames reveals strange and terrible things, I would simply not look into the frames. Can't believe our guy doesn't think of that in Dark And Deep (coming to Steam):

Video games offer such power fantasies as petting a goose without receiving violence, as in Scarlet Deer Inn (coming to Steam):

Today is St. Martin's Day in Europe, and while it is traditionally about eating goose, in our game we celebrate in a much more goose-friendly way. 🪿#screenshotsaturday #indiegame pic.twitter.com/s5Cx9qd8rV — Eva Navratilova (@EvaBalikova) November 11, 2023

Just vibing, as the kids say, in metroidvania Mariachi Legends (currently on Kickstater):

This is a fun way to foreground a system in Mortal Sin (in early access on Steam):

I want to encourage people to utilize more of the combo system in Mortal Sin, so I added a new combo shuffle mode you can activate at any time. Chain together random combos to gain invulnerability, gold and permanent stat boosts! 🥊 #gamedev #indiegames #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/CWhLd2vybF — Nikola Todorovic (@sonofslobodan) November 11, 2023

I don't reckon I'd fare well in a showdown, but honestly I rate my chances against a gunslinging tortoise, like this in dice-building dungeon crawler Tamarak Trail (coming to Steam):

Each time I iterate on the level design, I'm satisfied with the work I've done😊But it only lasts a day or two before I realize there's still a lot of work to do😂#screenshotsaturday #indiegames #indiedeveloper #UnrealEngine #1bit pic.twitter.com/yPy5AxF0NP — Rem (@RemzouzeIV) November 11, 2023

The torment of the square hole comes to Lifelong (the game formerly known as The Office):

A striking shipshape home in cheffing life sim Chef RPG (coming to Steam):

Look, I must trust that this Naked Gun homage is actually in adventure game prequel Chicken Police: Into The Hive! (coming to Steam), because to do otherwise would be calling the developers liars:

A spot of fancification from apocalypic survival game Strain (coming to Steam):

And a sustained effort of fancification from wizardly FPS Wizordum (coming to Steam Early Access tomorrow, with a demo there now):

How it started vs. How it's going 🧙‍♂️



Wizordum started out as a one-day prototype to simulate one of the first FPS games I ever played - Catacomb Abyss, and the prototype was titled "Abysslike."



💫 Wizordum is releasing in 4 days 💫#screenshotsaturday #retrofps pic.twitter.com/ZtpLRwDW2f — Wizordum 🧙‍♂️ (Wishlist me) (@wizordum) November 11, 2023

A perfectly horrible mimic from Sellsword, which is billed as "a mobile-first Mercenary Sim with Roguelite Elements and fast dungeon crawler combat", and I assume will come to PC later, given the dev's last game hit both:

And if you're offering, Payloaders Strike! (coming to Steam), I'll accept:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?