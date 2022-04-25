Screenshot Saturday Mondays: bodysurfing, doorkicking, and a spooky ghostReturning with more indie games
After a year away, Screenshot Saturday Sundays returns on a new day. Started by Jay Castello in 2019 then continued by Nat Clayton and now me, it's a weekly skim through the pretty, weird, and interesting work-in-progress peeks that indie devs post on Twitter for Screenshot Saturday. This week, we have bodyboarding with actual bodies, a great many doors being kicked, and several good fish.
Bodysurfing ultraviolence in this yet-untitled action game looks downright ridiculous, though I'm also interested in the garish skybox with a mishmash of branding and roads like a megacity-sized strip mall:
wip of bodyboarding#screenshotsaturday #indiedev pic.twitter.com/DZnAdlzG65— rootpilot (@rootpilot) April 23, 2022
The best sheet ghost I've seen was Halloween a few years back, outside a student pub on Edinburgh's Cowgate, about 2 in the morning. The ghost stood in the road, wavering gently, staring straight ahead for a good five minutes. Either it was a mild haunting or a poor lad absolutely smashed out his gourd, just waiting for someone to lead him home. So, trust my expertise when I say this is a good sheet ghost:
Buccaneer Ghost 🏴☠️👻#gamedev #indiedev #IndieGameDev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/fkPi7nWvMn— Alessandro Cuzzocrea (@alessacrea) April 23, 2022
Some cracking kicking in this FPS prototype:
some more prototype footage for #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/iM9zMMmmMg— Jamesy (@JamesDornanDev) April 23, 2022
I'm also a sucker for dramatic warpspeeds, wormholes, and stargates. I do appreciate these jumpgate animations from open-world space shooter Underspace:
Reanimating some jumpgates. I bet spiders built these ones.#underspace #gamedev #unity3d #screenshotsaturday #indiedev #indiegame #madewithunity #indiegamedev #spacegame #space #gamedevelopment pic.twitter.com/T4PeWZ1tff— Trainwiz (@trainwiz) April 24, 2022
I do like the colours here in Nero's Adventure, a physics puzzle-y game starring a mutated anglerfish:
The "Bottle of Knowledge" is ready!— Fabrizio Spadaro 🌀 (@SwordFab) April 24, 2022
It will teach you new skills like sprint, light control, toxic absorption, etc.
Some lovely fish also in No More Flat Days:
Give a man a fish boat, something something something 🐟.#screenshotsaturday #indiegames #gamedev #indiedev #madewithunity #gamedevelopment #VFX pic.twitter.com/4BIBO7BGqX— Deniz Cetinalp (@416_dc) April 24, 2022
JRPGs aren't my bag but I still enjoyed the vintage stylings of Infinite Mana:
It's been a busy week. Here's some recent in-progress stuff!#gamedev #indiedev #gamedesign #ScreenshotSaturday pic.twitter.com/FZgYDKIp8R— Infinite Mana (@InfiniteManaRPG) April 25, 2022
Bounce Castle takes a boardgame look in an interesting direction with animation on its pieces and good goop from this slime:
Aw dang, I'm SO GOOPED! Get me away from this slime guy before he hits me with that massive spoon! Where... where did he get a spoon? #screenshotsaturday #unity3d #videogames #indiegame #indiedev #pcgaming #goop #physics #strategygame #steamgames pic.twitter.com/5t1OTpiXjY— Robot Monkey Brain (@RoboMonkeyBrain) April 23, 2022
Sorry, to end I do have to loop back to the start for this gun which creates grinding rails:
this gun was originally intended for portal style logic puzzles lol#screenshotsaturday #indiedev pic.twitter.com/w6zdAQ661K— rootpilot (@rootpilot) April 16, 2022
