Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips.

After a year away, Screenshot Saturday Sundays returns on a new day. Started by Jay Castello in 2019 then continued by Nat Clayton and now me, it's a weekly skim through the pretty, weird, and interesting work-in-progress peeks that indie devs post on Twitter for Screenshot Saturday. This week, we have bodyboarding with actual bodies, a great many doors being kicked, and several good fish.

Bodysurfing ultraviolence in this yet-untitled action game looks downright ridiculous, though I'm also interested in the garish skybox with a mishmash of branding and roads like a megacity-sized strip mall:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The best sheet ghost I've seen was Halloween a few years back, outside a student pub on Edinburgh's Cowgate, about 2 in the morning. The ghost stood in the road, wavering gently, staring straight ahead for a good five minutes. Either it was a mild haunting or a poor lad absolutely smashed out his gourd, just waiting for someone to lead him home. So, trust my expertise when I say this is a good sheet ghost:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Some cracking kicking in this FPS prototype:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I'm also a sucker for dramatic warpspeeds, wormholes, and stargates. I do appreciate these jumpgate animations from open-world space shooter Underspace:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I do like the colours here in Nero's Adventure, a physics puzzle-y game starring a mutated anglerfish:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Some lovely fish also in No More Flat Days:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

JRPGs aren't my bag but I still enjoyed the vintage stylings of Infinite Mana:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Bounce Castle takes a boardgame look in an interesting direction with animation on its pieces and good goop from this slime:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Sorry, to end I do have to loop back to the start for this gun which creates grinding rails:

this gun was originally intended for portal style logic puzzles lol#screenshotsaturday #indiedev pic.twitter.com/w6zdAQ661K — rootpilot (@rootpilot) April 16, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Any other games catch your eye this weekend, reader dear?