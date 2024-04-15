Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Flintlocks and chainsaw bayonets

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by the slow (yet speedy!) reload of a flintlock, feathered dinosaurs, parrying bullets, snowboard stunting, an underslung chainsaw, and heaps more. Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!

As a fan of parrying projectiles, I do like that Tokyo Underground Killer (coming to Steam) demonstrates a risk around the reward of returning bullets with your katana:

I like this bendy boy in Punch Out 'em up Big Boy Boxing (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Probably not a surprise that Wind Runners (coming to Steam) cites Luftrausers as an inspiration:

Oh that's great stuff in Hauntii (coming to Steam):

I always say I like an old-new comparison, so thanks to clean 'em up Project Shoreline (free prototype available on Itch) for this one:

#screenshotsaturday

We've come quite far already but we still got a long road ahead of us! ✧*̥ ˚ pic.twitter.com/NSQM584dVY — 🪷 Project Shoreline - a Cozy Cleaning Adventure🫧 (@speldosagames) April 13, 2024

I could not tell you what it is, but I dig it:

Sneak peak of something cool comin up real soon #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/quxqI6h7Ua — Svavelstickan (@StarFetchers) April 13, 2024

Better make sure that you really want to shoot someone in No Vacation For An Executioner—and that you don't miss:

Many games intentionally omitted the reloading of Flinklock guns (Bloodborne for exp), since it takes long time. But it's so cool that I decide to keep it! It's also an upperbody act that can be done when walking. #gamedev #indiegame #IndieGameDev #unity3d #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/gcLaps85Qv — Jay O (@JJWong34755181) April 13, 2024

I like that people are still feeling out ideas for how feathered dinosaurs should look, and I particularly like these chickeny feet in survival horror game Deathground (coming to Steam):

Meet the Juvenile Utah Raptor; they may lack the experience and size of their adult counterparts but they’re still a threat to fear!#ue5 #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/ryB86A7bB8 — Deathground | 🦖 Wishlist on Steam! (@deathgroundgame) April 13, 2024

More survival horror, though fewer dinosaurs, delivered to you by Becrowned (coming to Steam):

Ultrakill (in early access on Steam) prepares for more ultraviolence:

The final variation: the SAWED-ON shotgun. Hold to saw, release to launch, Feedbacker to re-launch, Knuckleblaster to detach. Groovy.



HD: https://t.co/yjiAvc2rMj



This and all the others coming VERY soon. Maybe next week? We'll see...#screenshotsaturday #ULTRAKILL pic.twitter.com/3mGD2nkTLV — ULTRAKILL - LAYER 7: VIOLENCE OUT NOW (@ULTRAKILLGame) April 13, 2024

My withered ancient eyes can't quite see what's going on with the point defense system in A-Spec First Assault (in early access on Steam, with a demo there too) but I do like spacefights and I very much like slapping on a PDS:

I'm working on a Point Defence system for anti-missile protection. Entirely optional when made available, you can still use your skills to try and evade incoming threats.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/BHcMCIpVy0 — Digitum Software (@digitumsoftware) April 13, 2024

Snowboard stunting from Tricky Madness (coming to Steam), a game openly inspired by EA's slumbering SSX series:

Fightfans, do click on through to this thread for an explanation of this juggling violence in Traintracks Combat (coming to Itch), including phrases like "as the combo goes on, you'll deal more horizontal knockback and less vertical knockback":

I implemented a simple training mode display, which gives me a good opportunity to talk about some of the combo mechanics of Traintracks Combat! (Short 🧵)#screenshotsaturday #TraintracksCombat #indiefgc #fgc pic.twitter.com/FcljIIFENp — LANE❤️ (@_sunshinefgc) April 13, 2024

Low-fi dungeon crawling in Dragon Ruins (initial game jam version available on Itch):

Almost done testing. The Steam version of Dragon Ruins will feature 4 new monster types and 2 optional bosses.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/BfQZU8i8pK — Romanus Surt (@surt_r) April 13, 2024

And to close, it's just Doom, don't worry about it:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?