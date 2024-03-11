Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Getting about with rope arrows, public transport, and a Mary Poppins umbrella

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by multiple rope arrows, some markedly different public transport experiences, a casual bit of Mary Poppsining, and more! Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games.

A troublesome passenger with a troublesome coat in trolleybus conductor sim/beat 'em up Troleu (coming to Steam):

Another big coat to admire:

i love adding big coats to my designs, definitely one of my fav genders #indiegame #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/zFf55NZTUE — dotflare (@dotflare3) March 9, 2024

A very different public transport vibe in the end-of-mission screen for immersive sim-y stealth FPS Peripeteia (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Do you ever sit on public transport after a long day and consider if what you did was worth it? #screenshotsaturday #indiedev pic.twitter.com/oxKPHPl83w — PERIPETEIA (@90sGraphics) March 10, 2024

I briefly entertained myself with the thought that this section of shadow-hopping platformer Schim (coming to Steam) might be a lot confusing and panic-inducing for folks in roundabout-light places:

Our first rope arrow comes from Neverlooted Dungeon (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

No loot will stay out of reach thanks to the VertiClimb Rope Crossbow™, the essential tool for true dungeon raiders.🏹



💚Wishlist Neverlooted Dungeon on Steam, demo available.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/fmoCi6YmjA — Neverlooted Dungeon | Wild Mage Games (@WildMageGames) March 9, 2024

Our second ropeflinger is a more aggressive projectile, a harpoon in immersive sim Gloomwood (in early access on Steam):

Playing around with the (WIP) Harpoon Gun to see what clever tricks it can be used for before players get their hands on it!#gloomwood #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/RsKRwqx39A — Dillon Rogers (@TafferKing451) March 9, 2024

In other tethering developments, if invisible walls are to be inevitable, I really appreciate this game making them not just an annoying obstacle but something else you can enjoy playing with, bouncing and swinging on your tether:

Thinking about invisible walls this week, I've come to the conclusion that there is probably no way I will be able to avoid them so I was thinking about a way to integrate them in a more diagetic (if exploitable) way.#gamedev #indiegame #indiedev #screenshotsaturday #GodotEngine pic.twitter.com/DAbrHHCbtb — Maik (@Maik_Is_A_Name) March 9, 2024

I'd bury my face in the moss of Vivarium, "a retro cel-anime game about life inside a mysterious terrarium":

The tree hollow at sunrise 🌤️



Golden light casts in from the east of the terrarium (screen right).



Then I tint the shadows a blue-green. I use these colors for Vivarium mornings mostly because in my head that's just the look of an idyllic childhood sunrise.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/tqbulmcjZI — Vivarium Dev (@Vivarium_Game) March 9, 2024

A pleasing depth of detail in puzzle-platformer Bionic Bay (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Adding little creatures around this decayed world adds a slice of hope to this melancholic place.#gaming #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/Eh02Jafy7b — Juhana Myllys (@JuhanaMyllys) March 9, 2024

This cutscene from "story-heavy character action Zelda-like" Real Web Legends: Carter's Quest (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) goes places:

I am not playing around about these cutscenes#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/KVgIFJB47s — goba (DEMO OUT NOW) (@homuncudev) March 9, 2024

If in doubt, do like Danmaku Unlimited: Wyver Ultra and add violence:

Here comes metroidvania Emberbane (coming to Steam) with its own swish elemental violence ("influenced by Avatar: The Last Airbender," the devs say):

Sure that's a cute overworld map in Tails Of Fate (coming to Steam) but I'm most taken with watching that foxy friend skitter around levels:

A supercalifragilisticexpialidocious time in... I assume this is Paradise Marsh (out now on Steam)? I must check this out:

And speaking of good times near water, here's Mirth Island (coming to Steam):

Ready to turn up the heat?

Grab your sunglasses and party hat because the beach vibes are calling!

🕶🥳🎵#indiegames #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/a3JYjNth3O — Mirth Island Game (@MirthIslandGame) March 9, 2024

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?