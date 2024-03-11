Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Getting about with rope arrows, public transport, and a Mary Poppins umbrella
I go on Twitter so you don't have to
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by multiple rope arrows, some markedly different public transport experiences, a casual bit of Mary Poppsining, and more! Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games.
A troublesome passenger with a troublesome coat in trolleybus conductor sim/beat 'em up Troleu (coming to Steam):
Another big coat to admire:
A very different public transport vibe in the end-of-mission screen for immersive sim-y stealth FPS Peripeteia (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
I briefly entertained myself with the thought that this section of shadow-hopping platformer Schim (coming to Steam) might be a lot confusing and panic-inducing for folks in roundabout-light places:
Our first rope arrow comes from Neverlooted Dungeon (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
Our second ropeflinger is a more aggressive projectile, a harpoon in immersive sim Gloomwood (in early access on Steam):
In other tethering developments, if invisible walls are to be inevitable, I really appreciate this game making them not just an annoying obstacle but something else you can enjoy playing with, bouncing and swinging on your tether:
I'd bury my face in the moss of Vivarium, "a retro cel-anime game about life inside a mysterious terrarium":
A pleasing depth of detail in puzzle-platformer Bionic Bay (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
This cutscene from "story-heavy character action Zelda-like" Real Web Legends: Carter's Quest (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) goes places:
If in doubt, do like Danmaku Unlimited: Wyver Ultra and add violence:
Here comes metroidvania Emberbane (coming to Steam) with its own swish elemental violence ("influenced by Avatar: The Last Airbender," the devs say):
Sure that's a cute overworld map in Tails Of Fate (coming to Steam) but I'm most taken with watching that foxy friend skitter around levels:
A supercalifragilisticexpialidocious time in... I assume this is Paradise Marsh (out now on Steam)? I must check this out:
And speaking of good times near water, here's Mirth Island (coming to Steam):
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?