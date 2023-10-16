Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Podracing and parrying
Neat indie games from Twitter's weekly screenshot-o-rama
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by podracing, parrying a grappling hook, seeing your own legs as you parkour about, and heaps more attractive and interesting indie games. Check 'em out!
Cool violence in Tokyo Underground Killer (coming to Steam):
The Berserk Flatliner is one of our late game enemies. Make sure to deflect his hookshot, or he will grab you and smash you to pulp with his giant fist! #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/uhFAgJRiv3— Phoenix Game Productions: Tokyo Underground Killer (@PhoenixGP_JP) October 15, 2023
I do like the chompy reload sound on this sentient gun in Forgive Me Father 2 (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
Meet the Mortar!— Forgive Me Father 2 - Wishlist now! (@FMF_game) October 14, 2023
Don’t let its friendly appearance fool you! This gentle, plant-eating entity can obliterate hordes of enemies with explosive shots in the blink of an eye!
#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/zpQZz5zaUc
This "unknown rhythm adventure game" is striking:
Box, tape, bed, everything ready for dead 🏗◾👁— NullTale (@NullTale) October 15, 2023
* soviet supremacism met post-punk, let's build floors to die ♫#gamedev #indiedev #indiegame #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/vEQVq9tebZ
Some cracking art in post-apocalyptic Australia RPG Broken Roads (coming to Steam):
This beautiful pattern on the ground is from Noongar Aboriginal artist Melissa Spillman!— Broken Roads (@BrokenRoadsGame) October 14, 2023
Melissa worked with our narrative & art teams to create something unique for Broken Roads. You can check out more of her work here: https://t.co/5P7ViSBhLF#ScreenshotSaturday | #indiegame pic.twitter.com/P2uFUuxN33
Now this is podracing in Deathgrip (coming to Steam), where I do like all the waggling jetflaps:
All tracks contain up to many alternate paths. Some have equal timing, and some are shortcuts but are more challenging to enter/navigate. Your racer's build and your skill level should should weigh on your decision to take them.#indiegame #indiedevs #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/YlhlK3OK8z— Reclaim Interactive (@ReclaimInt) October 14, 2023
I can't tell if this encounter in the upcoming "'room tourism' art-game" is meant to be chill or spooky, but why not both?
One of my favorite rooms from our upcoming SOUP game.#screenshotsaturday #indiedevs #gamemaker pic.twitter.com/eg5glKSWM3— Kite Line 子猫 (@kitelinekoneko) October 15, 2023
That's a nice little makeover:
Little comparison for #ScreenshotSaturday! I've been working on some systems in background, but I've also been touching up the environment in my spare time! Still a bit of work to do, but the improvement is pretty staggering!#GodotEngine #solodev pic.twitter.com/gomSn2Sa9y— Logan - Developing NADYR (@LoganMakesGames) October 14, 2023
A more violent type of makeover in Dimensional Slaughter (in early access on Steam, with a demo there too):
Gave the Explosion VFX a makeover!#screenshotsaturday #indiegame pic.twitter.com/lS6f61QVe6— ManliestDev - DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER (@manliestdev) October 14, 2023
I have absolutely no idea what's going on with this knock-off Game Gear (with TV Tuner accessory) and perhaps you might enjoy having no idea either:
late #screenshotsaturday— 𝘿𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙉𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙚.𝙐. (@DigitalN8m4r3) October 15, 2023
i know...
some environment/shader testing#GodotEngine #madewithgodot #gamedev #VR pic.twitter.com/GTADizAwZP
I'm glad that first-person parkourer Jice (coming to Itch, with a demo there now) understands the importance of seeing your own legs:
Progress on implementing new animations! I think the true first person camera approach where you can see your character’s movements besides arms works really well for parkour games.#gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/BOh5LNslRC— SUNNRAY (@sunnr4y) October 15, 2023
I strongly approve of Princess Pomu And The 5 Moons (coming to Steam) embracing a movement bug as an opportunity:
late #screenshotsaturday post, decided to play around with the momentum bug I decided to keep, the result: speed.#pixelart |#PixelGameMakerMV|#indiedev pic.twitter.com/mzMg2kv5ik— Pixel Dominus 🐏 (@PixelDominus) October 15, 2023
Lovely new spaces to explore coming in the next big update for interdimensional train shooter Voidtrain (in early access on Steam, with a demo there too):
For the next major #VoidTrain update, we are preparing new additions — automation systems, new variations of outposts, diversity in the interior of depots, and the Void will be enriched with the three new breathtaking views 👀#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/xRBFAD5SQH— VoidTrain (@PlayVoidTrain) October 14, 2023
I can't help but feel this time-slowing bubble would throw off my rhythm in roguelikelike shoot-o-platformer Sinus (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), but that's a me problem:
Working on a new gadget.— Sinus (Demo available) (@EarlySunGames) October 15, 2023
Time Warp - slows down nearby bullets#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #pixelart #steam #demo pic.twitter.com/mGmAkHP3pT
Fast-paced fluidic platforming in Buzz (coming to Steam):
#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #GameMaker #BUZZ pic.twitter.com/PbMKzGpboh— Marty (@LAUNDRY_GAMES) October 14, 2023
I like this punchy puppet in Decline's Drops (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
Look! Look!— Decline's Drops (@moulinauxbulles) October 14, 2023
Now you can even stun each Boss under special conditions!
Sounds good right?
How about you try the demo that doesn't have this feature yet?
How about wishlisting Decline's Drops ?
How about... how about?https://t.co/bxbMdg6mjm#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/UozayFNAuV
Snow is already forecast for Scotland this week and seeing flakes fall in Bionic Bay (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) makes me feel wildly unprepared:
Little bit of snowfall makes everything better ❄️#screenshotsaturday #pixelart #gaming #gamedev #indiegame #xbox pic.twitter.com/HQZLabJd6c— Juhana Myllys (@JuhanaMyllys) October 14, 2023
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?