Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Podracing and parrying

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by podracing, parrying a grappling hook, seeing your own legs as you parkour about, and heaps more attractive and interesting indie games. Check 'em out!

Cool violence in Tokyo Underground Killer (coming to Steam):

The Berserk Flatliner is one of our late game enemies. Make sure to deflect his hookshot, or he will grab you and smash you to pulp with his giant fist! #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/uhFAgJRiv3 — Phoenix Game Productions: Tokyo Underground Killer (@PhoenixGP_JP) October 15, 2023

I do like the chompy reload sound on this sentient gun in Forgive Me Father 2 (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Meet the Mortar!



Don’t let its friendly appearance fool you! This gentle, plant-eating entity can obliterate hordes of enemies with explosive shots in the blink of an eye!



#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/zpQZz5zaUc — Forgive Me Father 2 - Wishlist now! (@FMF_game) October 14, 2023

This "unknown rhythm adventure game" is striking:

Some cracking art in post-apocalyptic Australia RPG Broken Roads (coming to Steam):

This beautiful pattern on the ground is from Noongar Aboriginal artist Melissa Spillman!



Melissa worked with our narrative & art teams to create something unique for Broken Roads. You can check out more of her work here: https://t.co/5P7ViSBhLF#ScreenshotSaturday | #indiegame pic.twitter.com/P2uFUuxN33 — Broken Roads (@BrokenRoadsGame) October 14, 2023

Now this is podracing in Deathgrip (coming to Steam), where I do like all the waggling jetflaps:

All tracks contain up to many alternate paths. Some have equal timing, and some are shortcuts but are more challenging to enter/navigate. Your racer's build and your skill level should should weigh on your decision to take them.#indiegame #indiedevs #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/YlhlK3OK8z — Reclaim Interactive (@ReclaimInt) October 14, 2023

I can't tell if this encounter in the upcoming "'room tourism' art-game" is meant to be chill or spooky, but why not both?

That's a nice little makeover:

Little comparison for #ScreenshotSaturday! I've been working on some systems in background, but I've also been touching up the environment in my spare time! Still a bit of work to do, but the improvement is pretty staggering!#GodotEngine #solodev pic.twitter.com/gomSn2Sa9y — Logan - Developing NADYR (@LoganMakesGames) October 14, 2023

A more violent type of makeover in Dimensional Slaughter (in early access on Steam, with a demo there too):

I have absolutely no idea what's going on with this knock-off Game Gear (with TV Tuner accessory) and perhaps you might enjoy having no idea either:

I'm glad that first-person parkourer Jice (coming to Itch, with a demo there now) understands the importance of seeing your own legs:

Progress on implementing new animations! I think the true first person camera approach where you can see your character’s movements besides arms works really well for parkour games.#gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/BOh5LNslRC — SUNNRAY (@sunnr4y) October 15, 2023

I strongly approve of Princess Pomu And The 5 Moons (coming to Steam) embracing a movement bug as an opportunity:

Lovely new spaces to explore coming in the next big update for interdimensional train shooter Voidtrain (in early access on Steam, with a demo there too):

For the next major #VoidTrain update, we are preparing new additions — automation systems, new variations of outposts, diversity in the interior of depots, and the Void will be enriched with the three new breathtaking views 👀#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/xRBFAD5SQH — VoidTrain (@PlayVoidTrain) October 14, 2023

I can't help but feel this time-slowing bubble would throw off my rhythm in roguelikelike shoot-o-platformer Sinus (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), but that's a me problem:

Fast-paced fluidic platforming in Buzz (coming to Steam):

I like this punchy puppet in Decline's Drops (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Look! Look!



Now you can even stun each Boss under special conditions!

Sounds good right?



How about you try the demo that doesn't have this feature yet?

How about wishlisting Decline's Drops ?

How about... how about?https://t.co/bxbMdg6mjm#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/UozayFNAuV — Decline's Drops (@moulinauxbulles) October 14, 2023

Snow is already forecast for Scotland this week and seeing flakes fall in Bionic Bay (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) makes me feel wildly unprepared:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?