If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Podracing and parrying

Neat indie games from Twitter's weekly screenshot-o-rama

A stark abstract cityscape, maybe?
Image credit: NullTale
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by podracing, parrying a grappling hook, seeing your own legs as you parkour about, and heaps more attractive and interesting indie games. Check 'em out!

Cool violence in Tokyo Underground Killer (coming to Steam):

I do like the chompy reload sound on this sentient gun in Forgive Me Father 2 (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

This "unknown rhythm adventure game" is striking:

Some cracking art in post-apocalyptic Australia RPG Broken Roads (coming to Steam):

Now this is podracing in Deathgrip (coming to Steam), where I do like all the waggling jetflaps:

I can't tell if this encounter in the upcoming "'room tourism' art-game" is meant to be chill or spooky, but why not both?

That's a nice little makeover:

A more violent type of makeover in Dimensional Slaughter (in early access on Steam, with a demo there too):

I have absolutely no idea what's going on with this knock-off Game Gear (with TV Tuner accessory) and perhaps you might enjoy having no idea either:

I'm glad that first-person parkourer Jice (coming to Itch, with a demo there now) understands the importance of seeing your own legs:

I strongly approve of Princess Pomu And The 5 Moons (coming to Steam) embracing a movement bug as an opportunity:

Lovely new spaces to explore coming in the next big update for interdimensional train shooter Voidtrain (in early access on Steam, with a demo there too):

I can't help but feel this time-slowing bubble would throw off my rhythm in roguelikelike shoot-o-platformer Sinus (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), but that's a me problem:

Fast-paced fluidic platforming in Buzz (coming to Steam):

I like this punchy puppet in Decline's Drops (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Snow is already forecast for Scotland this week and seeing flakes fall in Bionic Bay (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) makes me feel wildly unprepared:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice has been playing video games since SkiFree and writing about them since 2009, with nine years at RPS. She enjoys immersive sims, roguelikelikes, chunky revolvers, weird little spooky indies, mods, walking simulators, and finding joy in details. Alice lives, swims, and cycles in Scotland.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch