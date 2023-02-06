Screenshot Saturday Mondays: shotgunjumping and animal encounters

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a walking witch hut, using a shotgun to rocket-jump, some Dark Messiah-style kicking baddies into spikes, and unusual animal encounters. Come see!

Sure, shotgun-jumping in parkour shooter Sprawl (coming to Steam) jibes with my understanding of Newton's third law:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Your cosy cottage settles down in witch life sim Reka (coming to Steam):

Sunrise colors for the morning hours of REKA 😊🧡



Here the chicken-legged cottage is waiting for its owner to return. What items would you like to see in your witchy home? 🐈‍⬛🍄#screenshotsaturday #cottagecore #indiegame #indiedev pic.twitter.com/D4o1qut1KH — REKA (@emberstorm_de) February 4, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Undeniably video game:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A very welcome touch (or kick) of Dark Messiah Of Might & Magic in Sorceress (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Getting weird feelings of ancientness seeing a spooOoky game not about a haunted floppy disk or possessed NES cartidge but a cursed Xbox 360 game post-red ring of death:

Is this some kind of twisted joke @GameStop ? I took my Xbox 360 to one of ur so called "stores" to get it fixed (red ring of death) and when I brought it home I found this weird creepy game on it. Has anyone else experienced this? I need help #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/QXukeruxo0 — wizMUD + Making new game 2023 (@wiz_mud) February 4, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The wolf's expression is the most immediate source of delight in this screenshot from Player Non Player (in early access on Itch.io), but that arm...!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A striking scene in Heartrender, a "stealth-action-platformer surrealist immersive sim":

Flowers are everywhere these days, especially where they don't belong. #HEARTRENDER's stealth employs a Thief-inspired system that's reliant on light and sound. If it's a non-magical light source, it can probably be destroyed.#unrealengine #indiedev #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/bfgRhMhsRO — Dronaroid, developing HEARTRENDER (@artdron) February 4, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Love an orb, love some tendrils, love this monster:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A magical moment in Selfloss (coming to Steam), a game set amidst "Slavic and Icelandic folklore":

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A relatable mood while testing fantasy RPG Esoteric Ebb (coming to Steam):

I'm fixing the last bugs in the playtest build. Hoping to get it out before #SteamNextFest!#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev



Here's me losing my mind after the 15th run: pic.twitter.com/myTi8mxYra — Christoffer Bodegård (@chrisbodegard) February 4, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?