If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: shotgunjumping and animal encounters

Admiring interesting and attractive indie games

Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on
A very strange sight in an indie game by @lilmongrel40k.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a walking witch hut, using a shotgun to rocket-jump, some Dark Messiah-style kicking baddies into spikes, and unusual animal encounters. Come see!

Sure, shotgun-jumping in parkour shooter Sprawl (coming to Steam) jibes with my understanding of Newton's third law:

Your cosy cottage settles down in witch life sim Reka (coming to Steam):

Undeniably video game:

A very welcome touch (or kick) of Dark Messiah Of Might & Magic in Sorceress (coming to Steam):

Getting weird feelings of ancientness seeing a spooOoky game not about a haunted floppy disk or possessed NES cartidge but a cursed Xbox 360 game post-red ring of death:

The wolf's expression is the most immediate source of delight in this screenshot from Player Non Player (in early access on Itch.io), but that arm...!

A striking scene in Heartrender, a "stealth-action-platformer surrealist immersive sim":

Love an orb, love some tendrils, love this monster:

A magical moment in Selfloss (coming to Steam), a game set amidst "Slavic and Icelandic folklore":

A relatable mood while testing fantasy RPG Esoteric Ebb (coming to Steam):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice is likely in the sea.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch