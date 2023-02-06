Screenshot Saturday Mondays: shotgunjumping and animal encounters
Admiring interesting and attractive indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a walking witch hut, using a shotgun to rocket-jump, some Dark Messiah-style kicking baddies into spikes, and unusual animal encounters. Come see!
Sure, shotgun-jumping in parkour shooter Sprawl (coming to Steam) jibes with my understanding of Newton's third law:
Your cosy cottage settles down in witch life sim Reka (coming to Steam):
Undeniably video game:
A very welcome touch (or kick) of Dark Messiah Of Might & Magic in Sorceress (coming to Steam):
Getting weird feelings of ancientness seeing a spooOoky game not about a haunted floppy disk or possessed NES cartidge but a cursed Xbox 360 game post-red ring of death:
The wolf's expression is the most immediate source of delight in this screenshot from Player Non Player (in early access on Itch.io), but that arm...!
A striking scene in Heartrender, a "stealth-action-platformer surrealist immersive sim":
Love an orb, love some tendrils, love this monster:
A magical moment in Selfloss (coming to Steam), a game set amidst "Slavic and Icelandic folklore":
A relatable mood while testing fantasy RPG Esoteric Ebb (coming to Steam):
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?