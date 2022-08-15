Screenshot Saturday Mondays: swashbuckling chandelier murder

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This weekend, my eye was caught by swashbuckling chandelier murder, a bumpy train ride, and lots of good colours. Come see!

If your game has violence and chandeliers, I should be able to perform violence using chandeliers. First-person stabber Dad By The Sword (coming to Steam, from the studio behind Death Road To Canada) understands this:

Dad-style chandelier swashbuckling like back in the day #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/Ao1pQW7aNl — Rocketcat Games (@rocketcatgames) August 13, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A charming bumpy train ride in Podvarak, a game the dev says is "about surviving during wartime sanctions, based on my memories of 90s Yugoslavia."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I am, of course, very interested in procedural cycling animations. If you're curious about how it all works, the dev explained more in a thread

One more for the procedural animations fans on #screenshotsaturday

Cleaned up the code a little and added sprinting.#lowpoly #indiedev #proceduralanimation pic.twitter.com/p5VeIllgG8 — All City, Kitty! (@AllCityKitty) August 13, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

After looking at other screenshots of adventure game The 22nd Is Serda. f0a178 (coming to Steam and Itch, and yes that it is its full name), I'm not sure if this is a screenshot or artwork or composite or... I am glad to be uncertain looking at this.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Complex sensors in space game Hyperscape (not to be confused with the Ubisoft battle royale FPS, Hyper Scape):

Sensor screen taking shape. Quite happy with how it looks so far. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/5RSrrY38AH — ᴇᴅɢᴇʀᴜɴɴᴇʀ (@edgerunnerdev) August 13, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Sci-fantasy scenes from adventure game Blood Nova (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I appreciate the attention to sonic detail in The Stray Laboratory (demo up on Itch):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Precision violence in stabby roguelikelike Mortal Sin (coming to Steam):

Painstakingly splitting up all of my enemy models so they can show progressive limb damage. There is now feedback for exactly which part of the body you hit, and you can see how damaged it is as it changes color.

💪🦵#screenshotsaturday #unity3d #gamedev pic.twitter.com/vPqf5Zp0Ut — Nikola Todorovic (@sonofslobodan) August 13, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I believe the checked details are inspired by chess, not ska, in dungeon crawler Exodus Checkmate (coming to Itch):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A wonderfully horrible scene from survival horror game After Hell Freezes Over:

#screenshotsaturday testing a new enemy that uses ragdoll physics for it's tentacles! #gamedev pic.twitter.com/sdBn9JtGxC — koschei | After Hell Freezes Over (@koschei_dev) August 14, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And particles galore from explore-o-puzzler Particle Hearts (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?