Screenshot Saturday Mondays: swashbuckling chandelier murder

Our weekly look over interesting upcoming indies
Alice O'Connor avatar
Alice O'Connor
Published on
Cross-stitched mice and faces in water in The 22nd Is Serda. f0a178.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This weekend, my eye was caught by swashbuckling chandelier murder, a bumpy train ride, and lots of good colours. Come see!

If your game has violence and chandeliers, I should be able to perform violence using chandeliers. First-person stabber Dad By The Sword (coming to Steam, from the studio behind Death Road To Canada) understands this:

A charming bumpy train ride in Podvarak, a game the dev says is "about surviving during wartime sanctions, based on my memories of 90s Yugoslavia."

I am, of course, very interested in procedural cycling animations. If you're curious about how it all works, the dev explained more in a thread

:

After looking at other screenshots of adventure game The 22nd Is Serda. f0a178 (coming to Steam and Itch, and yes that it is its full name), I'm not sure if this is a screenshot or artwork or composite or... I am glad to be uncertain looking at this.

Complex sensors in space game Hyperscape (not to be confused with the Ubisoft battle royale FPS, Hyper Scape):

Sci-fantasy scenes from adventure game Blood Nova (coming to Steam):

I appreciate the attention to sonic detail in The Stray Laboratory (demo up on Itch):

Precision violence in stabby roguelikelike Mortal Sin (coming to Steam):

I believe the checked details are inspired by chess, not ska, in dungeon crawler Exodus Checkmate (coming to Itch):

A wonderfully horrible scene from survival horror game After Hell Freezes Over:

And particles galore from explore-o-puzzler Particle Hearts (coming to Steam):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

