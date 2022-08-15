Screenshot Saturday Mondays: swashbuckling chandelier murder

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: swashbuckling chandelier murderOur weekly look over interesting upcoming indies
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This weekend, my eye was caught by swashbuckling chandelier murder, a bumpy train ride, and lots of good colours. Come see!
If your game has violence and chandeliers, I should be able to perform violence using chandeliers. First-person stabber Dad By The Sword (coming to Steam, from the studio behind Death Road To Canada) understands this:
Dad-style chandelier swashbuckling like back in the day
A charming bumpy train ride in Podvarak, a game the dev says is "about surviving during wartime sanctions, based on my memories of 90s Yugoslavia."
You can now enjoy a bumpy ride in a šinobus too
I am, of course, very interested in procedural cycling animations. If you're curious about how it all works, the dev explained more in a thread:
One more for the procedural animations fans on #screenshotsaturday

Cleaned up the code a little and added sprinting.
Cleaned up the code a little and added sprinting.#lowpoly #indiedev #proceduralanimation pic.twitter.com/p5VeIllgG8
After looking at other screenshots of adventure game The 22nd Is Serda. f0a178 (coming to Steam and Itch, and yes that it is its full name), I'm not sure if this is a screenshot or artwork or composite or... I am glad to be uncertain looking at this.
The 22nd is Serda. f0a178, indiegame, zolynh, valdram, katushkaband, altgame, indiedev, gamedev
The 22nd is Serda. f0a178, indiegame, zolynh, valdram, katushkaband, altgame, indiedev, gamedev pic.twitter.com/ORTCnehJy5
Complex sensors in space game Hyperscape (not to be confused with the Ubisoft battle royale FPS, Hyper Scape):
Sensor screen taking shape. Quite happy with how it looks so far.
Sci-fantasy scenes from adventure game Blood Nova (coming to Steam):
Can smell the beta... i's coming... oh so soon. 🐽👨🚀
I appreciate the attention to sonic detail in The Stray Laboratory (demo up on Itch):
This grandfather clock has 3 x 3D audio emitters. Different noises come from each moving part.

Because why not. I'm a #solodev I can do what I want.
Because why not. I'm a #solodev I can do what I want.#screenshotSunday #screenshotSaturday #PS1 #puzzle #survivalhorror #horrorgame #gamedev #indiedev #indiegamedev #lowpoly pic.twitter.com/r4GR5YHiPt
Precision violence in stabby roguelikelike Mortal Sin (coming to Steam):
Painstakingly splitting up all of my enemy models so they can show progressive limb damage. There is now feedback for exactly which part of the body you hit, and you can see how damaged it is as it changes color.

💪🦵
💪🦵#screenshotsaturday #unity3d #gamedev pic.twitter.com/vPqf5Zp0Ut
I believe the checked details are inspired by chess, not ska, in dungeon crawler Exodus Checkmate (coming to Itch):
It's #screenshotsaturday!
Some enemies are making their debut in Exodus Checkmate, like Angel and Imp!
Exodus Checkmate is coming on August 31st!
A wonderfully horrible scene from survival horror game After Hell Freezes Over:
#screenshotsaturday testing a new enemy that uses ragdoll physics for it's tentacles!
And particles galore from explore-o-puzzler Particle Hearts (coming to Steam):
A helping hand?

Learn more: https://t.co/5I9PF2lxCU

Wishlist: https://t.co/ZcXny3nNxx
Learn more: https://t.co/5I9PF2lxCU
Wishlist: https://t.co/ZcXny3nNxx#ParticleHearts #gaming #games #game #videogame #indiegame #indiedev #gamedev #gamedevelopment #unity3d #madewithunity #indiegaming #indiegamer #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/nAJzcpW8uq
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?