If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: This game will let you parry dialogue by shooting it with your gun

I go on Twitter so you don't have to

Shooting dialogue to parry it in goblinAmerica.
Image credit: Gil Lawson
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on
1 comment

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, I'm wondering what we're going to do with RPS once the games industry realises there's no point making or releasing any other games after seeing the ability to parry-counter dialogue by shooting that. A problem for later. In the meantime, check out this wide spread of attractive and interesting indie games!

Lurid first-person shooter goblinAmerica (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) knows that if in doubt, parry-counter:

Nice bit of cloudy pottering in Toroa: Skycall (coming to Kickstarter):

It's almost as if otherworldly citybuilder Synergy (coming to Steam) has heard everyone griping about this column having so many nonstatic screenshots:

That's some immersive simulation in Gloomwood (in early access on Steam):

A fun little behind-the-scenes look at a bit of tech from feline RPG Kristala (coming to Steam):

An intense escape in metroidvania RPG Heart Forth, Alicia (coming to Steam):

More fleeing comes from 13z:

Turn-based RPG sequel Copper Odyssey 2 posted a load of loading screens, and these are my two favourites:

Colourful construction in A Webbing Journey (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Spot of vintage rally racing from this yet-unnamed game:

A boss battle in shmup Zoe Begone! (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), where a cartoon critter fights her animator:

Extremely important progress from immersive sim RetroSpace (coming to Steam):

Shadow-hopping puzzle-platformer (I guess? that's platforming, right?) Schim (coming to Steam) continues to look very pleasant:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article

A Webbing Journey

PC, Mac

Gloomwood

Video Game

See 7 more
Awaiting cover image

goblinAmerica

PC

Heart Forth, Alicia

PS4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Wii U, PC, Mac

Kristala

PC

RetroSpace

PC

Schim

PC

Toroa

Video Game

Awaiting cover image

ZOE Begone!

PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Arcade Extra Nice Indie Indiescovery Mac New Blood Interactive Nintendo Wii U PC Platformer
See 9 more PlayStation Vita PS4 Puzzle RPG Screenshot Saturday Screenshot Saturday Sundays Shooter Simulation Stealth
About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice has been playing video games since SkiFree and writing about them since 2009, with nine years at RPS. She enjoys immersive sims, roguelikelikes, chunky revolvers, weird little spooky indies, mods, walking simulators, and finding joy in details. Alice lives, swims, and cycles in Scotland.

Comments