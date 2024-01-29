Screenshot Saturday Mondays: This game will let you parry dialogue by shooting it with your gun

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, I'm wondering what we're going to do with RPS once the games industry realises there's no point making or releasing any other games after seeing the ability to parry-counter dialogue by shooting that. A problem for later. In the meantime, check out this wide spread of attractive and interesting indie games!

Lurid first-person shooter goblinAmerica (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) knows that if in doubt, parry-counter:

Fuck it, you can parry dialogue now#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/9jFMWCx0Wi — gil lawson (@computer_gil) January 27, 2024

Nice bit of cloudy pottering in Toroa: Skycall (coming to Kickstarter):

It's almost as if otherworldly citybuilder Synergy (coming to Steam) has heard everyone griping about this column having so many nonstatic screenshots:

Your request for fresh screenshots has been heard loud and clear! Presenting the much-awaited NEW SCREENSHOTS! 📸✨#indiegame #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/PZKIBmm94M — Synergy (@synergy_thegame) January 27, 2024

That's some immersive simulation in Gloomwood (in early access on Steam):

Along with the initial beginnings of critter AI, we've improved the lure behaviour overall. Rats will hunt down food and use rat holes, and fishdogs will be much more happy to ignore the player if a delicious treat is on their scent.#gloomwood #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/kVSJ0TGHCk — Dillon Rogers (@TafferKing451) January 27, 2024

A fun little behind-the-scenes look at a bit of tech from feline RPG Kristala (coming to Steam):

New Blueprint testing in #UE5. This system will allow us to procedurally create areas of corruption in the Kristala game environments. Check it out!#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #madewithunreal #indiegame pic.twitter.com/kYbyFASxUI — KRISTALA 😼⚔️ Wishlist MEOW on Steam (@ACS_Games) January 27, 2024

An intense escape in metroidvania RPG Heart Forth, Alicia (coming to Steam):

More fleeing comes from 13z:

Turn-based RPG sequel Copper Odyssey 2 posted a load of loading screens, and these are my two favourites:

Colourful construction in A Webbing Journey (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

It's time to post on Twitter again, and what's better to start than a #screenshotsaturday post showing off our newest feature in our game 😎



Multi-colored web building for maximum creativity 🤩

🔴🟠🟡🟢🔵🟣🟤⚫⚪#gamedev #indiedev #indiegame #indiegamedev #unity #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/87csN6MPgH — Fire Totem Games 🕷🕸 A Webbing Journey 🌍🏝 (@FireTotemGames) January 27, 2024

Spot of vintage rally racing from this yet-unnamed game:

A boss battle in shmup Zoe Begone! (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), where a cartoon critter fights her animator:

I was a bit worried about this boss, but I gave it some attention this week and it might be my favourite now 👍#screenshotsaturday #indiegame pic.twitter.com/q8MwGm9cqP — Retchy (@Retchy) January 27, 2024

Extremely important progress from immersive sim RetroSpace (coming to Steam):

Shadow-hopping puzzle-platformer (I guess? that's platforming, right?) Schim (coming to Steam) continues to look very pleasant:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?