Screenshot Saturday Mondays: This game will let you parry dialogue by shooting it with your gun
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, I'm wondering what we're going to do with RPS once the games industry realises there's no point making or releasing any other games after seeing the ability to parry-counter dialogue by shooting that. A problem for later. In the meantime, check out this wide spread of attractive and interesting indie games!
Lurid first-person shooter goblinAmerica (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) knows that if in doubt, parry-counter:
Nice bit of cloudy pottering in Toroa: Skycall (coming to Kickstarter):
It's almost as if otherworldly citybuilder Synergy (coming to Steam) has heard everyone griping about this column having so many nonstatic screenshots:
That's some immersive simulation in Gloomwood (in early access on Steam):
A fun little behind-the-scenes look at a bit of tech from feline RPG Kristala (coming to Steam):
An intense escape in metroidvania RPG Heart Forth, Alicia (coming to Steam):
More fleeing comes from 13z:
Turn-based RPG sequel Copper Odyssey 2 posted a load of loading screens, and these are my two favourites:
Colourful construction in A Webbing Journey (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
Spot of vintage rally racing from this yet-unnamed game:
A boss battle in shmup Zoe Begone! (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), where a cartoon critter fights her animator:
Extremely important progress from immersive sim RetroSpace (coming to Steam):
Shadow-hopping puzzle-platformer (I guess? that's platforming, right?) Schim (coming to Steam) continues to look very pleasant:
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?