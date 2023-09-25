Screenshot Saturday Mondays: This ice cream van wants to kill you

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, enjoy being stalked through the streets by a murderous ice cream van, being killed by a walking shark, flushing yourself down a toilet as fast travel, and many more attractive and interesting sights. Come look at these indie games!

Dodge through city streets trying to escape murderous sentient vehicles in the Maximum Overdrive-y, Christine-ish horror game Decimate Drive (coming to Steam and Itch.io, with a demo on Itch now):

I often find research is the most fun part of doing something, especially if it involves a camping trip:

Embracing the beauty of nature during the day as I seek inspiration for my upcoming survival game. Tarp camping under the open sky is a reminder of the simple joys in life. ☀️🏕️#swissgames #nature #swiss #forest #gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/vnSxSh4WJm — Cem Koker (@onefoxstudio) September 24, 2023

Shades of the walking sealife horror Gyo by Junji Ito (a known influence on the game) in this terrible beast:

Working on death screens, sorry that youve gotta die to see em.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/SOPFAVZin2 — Scottie (@RegularBoyADV) September 23, 2023

Some serious futuresports afoot in Unbelievaboom! (coming to Steam):

I still really appreciate the committment to cool yet technically achievable-ish animations in Thirsty Suitors (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Getting ready to leave the house in the mornings in Thirsty Suitors. Coming out in about 5 weeks! #thirstysuitors #screenshotsaturday #animationIRL pic.twitter.com/22ctZgC0IQ — Aung Zaw Oo (@AZOstuff) September 23, 2023

Some of you have grumbled about devs using Screenshot Saturday for videos, not screenshots, so let's counterbalance a little with load of screenies from Inkle's next game, A Highland Song (coming to Steam):

.@AHighlandSong is in testing... we're so nearly done! And it's really coming together beautifully.



In the meantime, here are some screenshots for #screenshotsaturday to whet your appetite for the hills 🧗‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/HuNWgGl3SO — inkle (@inkleStudios) September 23, 2023

Cute platforming violence in Super Beast World:

I really like the cute vehicle and its animations in Batysphera, nimble yet lazy:

This is extremely rude in (coming to Steam) and I'm here for it:

And a nice combo from roguelikelike beat 'em up Ghost Vanguard (coming to Steam):

Continuing the immersive sim genre's love of interactive porcelain (and not to be outdone by RetroSpace's recent reveal of a ridiculous toilet), here's toilet fun from Spectra:

for #screenshotsaturday i made Spectra the game where you can flush yourself down the toilet and be transported to the sewers- the classiest way to fast travel#gamedev #indiedev #indiegame #imsim #immersiveim #ue5 pic.twitter.com/xg8m9msYLP — Spectra: 1970s Immersive Sim (@Spectrathegame) September 23, 2023

A pretty little spooky farm in vampiric Stardew 'em up Moonlight Peaks (coming to Steam):

Bad news for taffers in Gloomwood (in early access on Steam and GOG):

The huntsmen have been practicing their tactics! They can now hop up and down ledges to chase after you and throw weapons when you're out of reach.



Stay on the move or to the shadows, doctor.#gloomwood #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/U07Mp0zh5R — Dillon Rogers (@TafferKing451) September 24, 2023

And marking the start of autumn, let's close with seasonal scenes from The Karters 2: Turbo Charged (coming to Steam):

Autumn is coming!🍂

As the days get shorter, we thought we'd brighten things up with a first look at our new city biome track!#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/e9jkrkQw5u — The Karters 2: Turbo Charged (@TheKarters2) September 23, 2023

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

Disclosure: Former freelance news gremlin Nat Clayton works on A Highland Song as level designer.