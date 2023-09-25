Get a free month of RPS Premium
Screenshot Saturday Mondays: This ice cream van wants to kill you

Work-in-progress peeks at interesting indie games

Fleeing a murderous ice cream van chasing you through a playground in Decimate Drive.
Image credit: Some Random Designing
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, enjoy being stalked through the streets by a murderous ice cream van, being killed by a walking shark, flushing yourself down a toilet as fast travel, and many more attractive and interesting sights. Come look at these indie games!

Dodge through city streets trying to escape murderous sentient vehicles in the Maximum Overdrive-y, Christine-ish horror game Decimate Drive (coming to Steam and Itch.io, with a demo on Itch now):

I often find research is the most fun part of doing something, especially if it involves a camping trip:

Shades of the walking sealife horror Gyo by Junji Ito (a known influence on the game) in this terrible beast:

Some serious futuresports afoot in Unbelievaboom! (coming to Steam):

I still really appreciate the committment to cool yet technically achievable-ish animations in Thirsty Suitors (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Some of you have grumbled about devs using Screenshot Saturday for videos, not screenshots, so let's counterbalance a little with load of screenies from Inkle's next game, A Highland Song (coming to Steam):

Cute platforming violence in Super Beast World:

I really like the cute vehicle and its animations in Batysphera, nimble yet lazy:

This is extremely rude in (coming to Steam) and I'm here for it:

And a nice combo from roguelikelike beat 'em up Ghost Vanguard (coming to Steam):

Continuing the immersive sim genre's love of interactive porcelain (and not to be outdone by RetroSpace's recent reveal of a ridiculous toilet), here's toilet fun from Spectra:

A pretty little spooky farm in vampiric Stardew 'em up Moonlight Peaks (coming to Steam):

Bad news for taffers in Gloomwood (in early access on Steam and GOG):

And marking the start of autumn, let's close with seasonal scenes from The Karters 2: Turbo Charged (coming to Steam):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

Disclosure: Former freelance news gremlin Nat Clayton works on A Highland Song as level designer.

