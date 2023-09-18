Get a free month of RPS Premium
Just use the code RPSFreeMonth
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Gaming's fanciest interactive toilet?

Admire these indie games off Twitter

Using a toilet in RetroSpace.
Image credit: The Wild Gentlemen
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by dramatic skies, a body-surfing game I cannot help but suspect is not actually Starfield, and the fanciest interactive toilet I have ever seen in a video game. Check out these attractive and interesting indies, and many more!

We're told this is Starfield and definitely not Super Buff HD (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) and yet:

Interactive toilets are a staple of immersive sims but RetroSpace (coming to Steam) is just taking the piss:

I'm still not sure what Ryan Corniel's real-time puppet experiments are for (possibly some sort of show?) but until I know they're not for games, I'll keep posting:

Fantastic physics fun and delightfully destructive violence in Epic Hero Game (coming to Steam):

Adepts Arena also offers geologic violence:

I don't know how I feel about a spider having the powers and proportional strength of a Spider-Man in platformer A Webbing Journey (coming to Steam):

Parkour! And... lightning claws? Curious to see what this prototype might grow into:

A lovely little scene in shepherd puzzle 'em up Summerhill (coming to Steam):

Another dramatic sky comes from adventure game FoxTail (in early access on Steam and GOG):

This is indeed a pretty swamp in paper-folding puzzler Paper Trail (coming to Steam):

A cheeky peek in Miniatures (coming to Steam):

I believe that this game (which I've posted before) still doesn't have a name, though I cannot believe that robots would be so rude to your hovershark:

And post-apocalyptic ocean survival game Full Fathom (coming to Steam) is just showing off now:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice has been playing video games since SkiFree and writing about them since 2009, with nine years at RPS. She enjoys immersive sims, roguelikelikes, chunky revolvers, weird little spooky indies, mods, walking simulators, and finding joy in details. Alice lives, swims, and cycles in Scotland.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch