Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Gaming's fanciest interactive toilet?
Admire these indie games off Twitter
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by dramatic skies, a body-surfing game I cannot help but suspect is not actually Starfield, and the fanciest interactive toilet I have ever seen in a video game. Check out these attractive and interesting indies, and many more!
We're told this is Starfield and definitely not Super Buff HD (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) and yet:
Howdy, #screenshotsaturday. Don't have a clip from SUPER BUFF HD this week, so here's some Starfield gameplay. Can't believe Todd finally added bodysurfing to the game.#gamedev #indiedev #UnrealEngine #retroFPS pic.twitter.com/zvW03WXQqx— Omar Samir (@idredman) September 16, 2023
Interactive toilets are a staple of immersive sims but RetroSpace (coming to Steam) is just taking the piss:
🪩🚽 Yes, we have studied in-depth what public toilets were like in the 70s to provide a fully authentic experience. (very WIP!)— RetroSpace (@RetroSpaceGame) September 16, 2023
Better with sound!
...and stick around till the end! 😉#screenshotsaturday #retrospace #immersivesim #horror #scifi #fps #lowpoly pic.twitter.com/89qxgZ4Ar8
I'm still not sure what Ryan Corniel's real-time puppet experiments are for (possibly some sort of show?) but until I know they're not for games, I'll keep posting:
I have way too many puppet experiment videos. Here's another one. Mouth tests.... and realizing the head is too heavy. #screenshotsaturday #UnrealEngine #RealTime pic.twitter.com/WH5BE6nRHN— Ryan Corniel (@DukeGunston) September 16, 2023
Fantastic physics fun and delightfully destructive violence in Epic Hero Game (coming to Steam):
Hi #screenshotsaturday— Samuli 🇫🇮 (@Ssaldev) September 16, 2023
This never gets old.
If you manage to steal the giant's hat, it will temporarily give you 9001 strength!!!
And then you can do this:#madewithunity #indiedev #gamedev #unity3d #gamephysics #IndieGameDev pic.twitter.com/4JctlPxBgs
Adepts Arena also offers geologic violence:
Ok this time It kind of sucks the game is about the Earth element and not about fire, because I want to burn them to ashes.— Adepts Arena (@DaniMartinDev) September 17, 2023
Tell me what you think of the sound effects and think of a name for them#indiedev #indiegames #gamedevelopment #IndieGameDev #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/VzaYhqohzT
I don't know how I feel about a spider having the powers and proportional strength of a Spider-Man in platformer A Webbing Journey (coming to Steam):
Testing my swinging skills in our new canyon area for #screenshotsaturday. What do you think? 🤔#gamedev #indiedev #indiegame #indiegamedev #spider #swing pic.twitter.com/AguAul56qE— Fire Totem Games 🕷🕸 A Webbing Journey 🌍🏝 (@FireTotemGames) September 16, 2023
Parkour! And... lightning claws? Curious to see what this prototype might grow into:
Well it's #ScreenshotSaturday !— Amaury Hyde (@Amaury_Hyde) September 16, 2023
What a week it was ! O_O full npc generation & behaviour ! But now the square is full of life ! :D #indiedev #indiegames #indiegamedev #solodev #anime #3D pic.twitter.com/SPOtG9hNaz
A lovely little scene in shepherd puzzle 'em up Summerhill (coming to Steam):
Red sky at night, shepherd’s delight.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/0E6bwWCSlx— Land & Sea (@landandseagames) September 16, 2023
Another dramatic sky comes from adventure game FoxTail (in early access on Steam and GOG):
scene WIP#screenshotsaturday #pixelart #gamedev pic.twitter.com/aRUSxwt4C4— FoxTail Game (Retro Point'n'Click) (@foxtail_game) September 16, 2023
This is indeed a pretty swamp in paper-folding puzzler Paper Trail (coming to Steam):
Isn't this the prettiest swamp you've ever seen? 🥺#ScreenshotSaturday #indiegame #madewithunity #indiedev #IndieGameDev— Paper Trail ✨ Wishlist on Steam! ✨ (@NewfangledGames) September 9, 2023
From our new game, Paper Trail 📜🚶🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/R2Os8WQ6Zz
A cheeky peek in Miniatures (coming to Steam):
#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/4dvhhPcwLZ— Other Tales (@OtherTales) September 16, 2023
I believe that this game (which I've posted before) still doesn't have a name, though I cannot believe that robots would be so rude to your hovershark:
Grabbycrab with arms can grab on to you and toss you off your ride if you are not careful. 🦀#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #IndieGameDev #gamedev #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/vp9oZYlIQV— wuffyrion (@wuffyriongames) September 16, 2023
And post-apocalyptic ocean survival game Full Fathom (coming to Steam) is just showing off now:
I heard you liked diegetic UI#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/heW3TNZxMW— Monad 𒉎 (@monad_of_eirye) September 16, 2023
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?