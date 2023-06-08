Alto's Odyssey dev announces charming shepherding game Summerhill

The devs behind endless runners Alto's Adventure and Alto's Odyssey have just unveiled their next game, under new studio Land & Sea. Titled Summerhill, the game is a story-driven puzzle adventure in which you play as a shepherd and their dog. Summerhill was one of the many announcements in the Day Of The Devs showcase of this year's Summer Game Fest. Take a look at the teaser trailer below.

I dare you to tell me this doesn't look fantastic. The artwork is just as stunning as The Alto Collection, and the colour schemes you can see in the trailer just gorgeous.

The game focuses on solving puzzles to explore the world of Summerhill as you gather up all your sheep. By working together with the shepherd's dog you can herd, split, and corral the flock of sheep. The story will contain themes of "duty, companionship, and morality", according to Land & Sea. I hope nothing happens to my dog and these sheep, or I will riot.

I'm not saying Land & Sea have managed to somehow put together what sounds like the perfect game for me, but as I've got older the urge to disappear into the woods somewhere and live out the rest of my days as a nature-loving hermit has only grown stronger. Combine that with my penchant for farm life TV programmes, and you're onto a winner.

Summerhill is in development, with a release date yet to be announced. If you're interested in playing Summerhill, here's its Steam page.

