All the Summer Game Fest and not-E3 news

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Alto's Odyssey dev announces charming shepherding game Summerhill

There's a dog you solve puzzles with so I'm already in love

Summerhill screenshot showing a shepherd and their dog looking toward a bridge with a flock of sheep following behind
Image credit: Land & Sea
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

The devs behind endless runners Alto's Adventure and Alto's Odyssey have just unveiled their next game, under new studio Land & Sea. Titled Summerhill, the game is a story-driven puzzle adventure in which you play as a shepherd and their dog. Summerhill was one of the many announcements in the Day Of The Devs showcase of this year's Summer Game Fest. Take a look at the teaser trailer below.

Watch on YouTube

I dare you to tell me this doesn't look fantastic. The artwork is just as stunning as The Alto Collection, and the colour schemes you can see in the trailer just gorgeous.

The game focuses on solving puzzles to explore the world of Summerhill as you gather up all your sheep. By working together with the shepherd's dog you can herd, split, and corral the flock of sheep. The story will contain themes of "duty, companionship, and morality", according to Land & Sea. I hope nothing happens to my dog and these sheep, or I will riot.

A sunrise over a mountainous landscape in Summerhill
A rural pastoral scene with a mountain and a shepherd herding sheep in Summerhill
A snowy scene with a bridge over a river in Summerhill
A watery ruin scene bathed in green light in Summerhill

I'm not saying Land & Sea have managed to somehow put together what sounds like the perfect game for me, but as I've got older the urge to disappear into the woods somewhere and live out the rest of my days as a nature-loving hermit has only grown stronger. Combine that with my penchant for farm life TV programmes, and you're onto a winner.

Summerhill is in development, with a release date yet to be announced. If you're interested in playing Summerhill, here's its Steam page.

NotE3 and Summer Game Fest 2023 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2023 hub, as well as our selected highlights in our rolling E3 and Summer Game Fest liveblog.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch