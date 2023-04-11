Screenshot Saturday Tuesday: is business the real monster, or are the giant monsters?

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday (well, Tuesday now, because we were off yesterday), I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, we admire vast landscapes, a horrible glob of dog, weird offices, giant monsters, and so many more interesting and attractive indies. Check 'em out!

Striking landscapes from Hyper Light Breaker (coming to Steam):

A good dramatic zoom-out in puzzle-platformer Bionic Bay (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Testing some epic zooming. I like when something looks nothing particular at first but then changes into something dramatic. A bit like first trailer for Fallout 3 or when Neo wakes up from the Matrix ❤️💙#indiegame #pixelart #madewithunity #gamedev #scifi #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/3fKduL8jVD — Juhana Myllys (@JuhanaMyllys) April 8, 2023

I do appreciate this horrible little shader trick in Backrooms: The Project (coming to Steam), another first-person explorer inspired by the creepypasta:

Sometimes a simple shader trick is all you need#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/Mk8r3MlkZy — Backrooms: The Project | Wishlist on Steam (@BackroomsTP) April 8, 2023

I do not appreciate being chased by a glob of dog in metroidvania Being And Becoming (coming to Steam):

The Milk Lake (coming to Steam) is still so enjoyable to watch:

from the start i wanted character motion that was precise, realistic and responsive enough to be a core game mechanic itself. v excited about how good this feels with that goal in mind.



+a little combat!#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev #madewithunity #unity3d pic.twitter.com/F5hJsWPjL0 — The Milk Lake (@TheMilkLake) April 8, 2023

It's also been a while since I last looked at weird office adventure game Lifelong:

Speaking of offices, I can confirm that MiddleManagement's employee-gobbling glob is how business works:

Nuts to post-apocalypse, throw me into the apocalypse:

An interesting effect for waves lapping at the shore in MechaWing Adventure (coming to Steam):

I am glad that Xenotilt (coming to Steam), the sequel to excellent pinball game Demon's Tilt, looks just as lively:

A bit of platforming movement tech in Paintvale (demo available on Itch):

Introducing the Dive Cancel!

Pressing jump during a dive stops it, allowing fpr some SLICK manuevers!#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/Mr6DSuB5Nj — JuniPinPan (@PaintValeDev) April 8, 2023

A bad time in cooperative survival horror Whisper Mountain Outbreak (coming to Steam):

I strongly believe in attacks filling the screen, like this in Survivors of the Dawn:

A quick glance at #SurvivorsoftheDawn!



💥Shoot Your Bolt with the Spiders

💥Deadly Burst Damage of Rockets

💥Dash through the Enemy

💥Duke It Out with the Knives Out

💥Pulse-Like Fired Laser Beams



Wishlist on Steam! https://t.co/I9BOsMCigB…#ScreenshotSaturday #gaming… pic.twitter.com/PUBc29s9wW — Furkan Ceylan (@devfurkan) April 8, 2023

I feel this alien's attempts to rewild the Earth could benefit from a slightly more delicate touch in sandbox smash 'em up From Ashes, Bloom (coming to Steam), but you cannot deny they're getting results:

This seems a fairly simple example of finding a route in Finder, but I'm interested in labyrinthine cities, walking sims, and stealth:

#screenshotsaturday piece of gameplay!



FINDER – walking sim+puzzle+stealth game. You should explore labyrinth city named Cradle with the map to get to the main Tower.



So we work on the city and map features#indiedev #indiegame #maze #labyrinth #game #indie #madewithunreal pic.twitter.com/6dvcr5Xsqd — FINDER (@FINDER_devlog) April 7, 2023

Dealing with a shielded foe in soulslike metroidvania The Spirit Of The Samurai (coming to Steam):

Each new threat you encounter will require a new approach to combat. You must always be light on your feet.



What do you think of our brand new shielded enemy type?



🎮 Wishlist Now: https://t.co/oVCkqLNQNM #screenshotsaturday #metroidvania #soulslike #playstation #b3d pic.twitter.com/LNe6YpwZHa — The Spirit of the Samurai (@samuraisgame) April 8, 2023

And your mandatory grappling hook action this week is provided by metroidvania Rusted Moss (coming to Steam tomorrow, with a demo there now):

Hey #screenshotsaturday !



Check out Rusted Moss, our grappling hook metroidvania, coming out in 4 DAYS!! 🎉



Creative platforming without the double jump (but don't worry, we do have a rocket jump to discover)#indiedev #indiegame pic.twitter.com/BIAd2DFhqI — Rusted Moss (2 DAYS TILL RELEASE!!) (@RustedMoss) April 8, 2023

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?