Screenshot Saturday Tuesday: is business the real monster, or are the giant monsters?

Admire these interesting indie games!

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday (well, Tuesday now, because we were off yesterday), I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, we admire vast landscapes, a horrible glob of dog, weird offices, giant monsters, and so many more interesting and attractive indies. Check 'em out!

Striking landscapes from Hyper Light Breaker (coming to Steam):

A good dramatic zoom-out in puzzle-platformer Bionic Bay (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

I do appreciate this horrible little shader trick in Backrooms: The Project (coming to Steam), another first-person explorer inspired by the creepypasta:

I do not appreciate being chased by a glob of dog in metroidvania Being And Becoming (coming to Steam):

The Milk Lake (coming to Steam) is still so enjoyable to watch:

It's also been a while since I last looked at weird office adventure game Lifelong:

Speaking of offices, I can confirm that MiddleManagement's employee-gobbling glob is how business works:

Nuts to post-apocalypse, throw me into the apocalypse:

An interesting effect for waves lapping at the shore in MechaWing Adventure (coming to Steam):

I am glad that Xenotilt (coming to Steam), the sequel to excellent pinball game Demon's Tilt, looks just as lively:

A bit of platforming movement tech in Paintvale (demo available on Itch):

A bad time in cooperative survival horror Whisper Mountain Outbreak (coming to Steam):

I strongly believe in attacks filling the screen, like this in Survivors of the Dawn:

I feel this alien's attempts to rewild the Earth could benefit from a slightly more delicate touch in sandbox smash 'em up From Ashes, Bloom (coming to Steam), but you cannot deny they're getting results:

This seems a fairly simple example of finding a route in Finder, but I'm interested in labyrinthine cities, walking sims, and stealth:

Dealing with a shielded foe in soulslike metroidvania The Spirit Of The Samurai (coming to Steam):

And your mandatory grappling hook action this week is provided by metroidvania Rusted Moss (coming to Steam tomorrow, with a demo there now):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

