Screenshot Saturday Tuesday: Jumbo size New Year edition

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every week, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, let's return kick off the new year with a jumbo-sized edition with even more games from across our Christmas holiday. Expect unexpectedly laid-back stressful horror, slow-motion stunting gunfights, a watercolour world, spaceships, mecha, and far too many legs. Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!
The contrast between stressful battle and cool vibe is extremely good in Nightmare Operator, a horror shooter by a four-person Japanese team:
I do like how Été (coming to Steam), a game where you paint pictures as an artist summering in Montreal, has a watercolour look to its world too:
I fear 30 Birds (coming to Steam) is a game which loses a lot in Twitter-crunched clips, but it is still pretty:
Alright then, I won't ask:
A sneak peek in Monomyth (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) "a dungeon crawler inspired by Arx Fatalis, Ultima Underworld & the King's Field series":
Taking slow, deep breaths while watching this from a doodad being made for the Winter Flowjam 2024 game jam:
Stylish prototyping from Genokids (coming to Steam), with a demo there now):
And more stylish protyping from this yet-unnamed game:
I don't know what the before looked like but I dig the after:
I know I've previously posted the shooter's side of Sniper Killer (coming to Steam), so here's a look at the redthreadwork of the cop chasing 'em:
I particularly like this first screenshot from Silver Thread (work-in-progress version free on Itch):
Work on a trailer is work on a game and ooh that's a striking scene from They Are Here: Alien Abduction Horror (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
Buzz (coming to Steam) had seemed so far away but now it's 2024 and oh, it's almost here:
I've seen a lot of motorviolence in my years but can't think of another carfight game quite like Wheelborn (coming to Steam):
"Lovecraftian spacefighter RPG" Underspace (coming to Steam) shares a lesson I think most spacefight games could learn and use in about every battle:
Let's start a visit to Lotta Legs Corner with mecha shooter Nightshift Galaxy:
Bonus legs from immersive sim Spectra:
Skittering bugs in Where Beasts Were Born (coming to Steam), an action-RPG where, according to the blurb, "as the creatures fight the players, they use a genetic algorithm to evolve unique, stronger evolutionary stages, including body, stats and brain - procedurally!"
And as we turn away from Lotta Legs Corner, let's close with another sort of enjoyable bug:
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?