Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Daft and dramatic movement methods

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a variety of cool and fun movement methods, from skimming your broomstick over the sea to committing violence while surfing atop an enemy's body. Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games!

First, a spot of mundane movement in Troleu, a trolleybus game which looks lively enough that you might need to fight passengers:

Then a perfectly silly movement tool in immersive sim Spectra:

made the Ultimatum Dispatcher much stronger, turning it into a navigation tool that easily allows you to access unintended spaces, like rooftops#gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/JVN4XIhwLV — Spectra: 1970s Immersive Sim (@Spectrathegame) January 13, 2024

This movement also looks great fun in Mana Valley (coming to Steam):

I didn't expect making waves to be THIS fun🌊🌊🌊



I may have spent an embarrassing amount of time just zipping around like this.#indiedev #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #solodev pic.twitter.com/eA3Hdc1SRQ — 🦄 AIA 🦄 (@the_real_aia) January 13, 2024

And I am always up for bodysurfing, so thank you, Goblin Crimes:

Reintegrating that "body surfing" surfing concept from forever ago. Was kind of worried it wouldn't fit the game's rhythm anymore but I think it's going to work out. Planning on having a big update released next week with some actual AI to fight against. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/gU8wp11RqE — rootpilot (@rootpilot) January 13, 2024

Cyberpunk metroidvania Altered Alma (coming to Steam) continues the enemy-riding violence:

Behold, one of the relentless execution techniques in Altered Alma - watch as Jack administers a little DIY acupuncture, Neo-Barcelona style. 🔪💀



🌆 https://t.co/FtJ538BDVF#screenshotsaturday #ドット絵 #pixelart pic.twitter.com/17BfNkVnv8 — Altered Alma (@AlteredAlma) January 13, 2024

Neat animation, Memory Detective: Akira (coming to Itch.io):

Sounds great to me, Highwater (coming to Steam, and apparently already out on mobile through Netflix?):

Impressive progress from years of work on RPG Soulcrest (coming to Kickstarter):

I thought I'd share a different kind of progress this #screenshotsaturday



It's has been a long road😤#pixelart pic.twitter.com/Cq3AGmYSFM — Vethergen (@Vethergen) January 13, 2024

I very much like the idea of drawing my own maps to helping navigate a shifting world, Engraving coming to Steam), and I must say this lovely woodland walk seems almost as relaxing as my time with Sons Of The Forest:

A retro effect (with bonus explanation!) in Shakedown Rally ("very very early" version available free on Itch):

Now with some classic wheel speed blur!#ShakedownGame #screenshotsaturday #gamedev



Doing a late night stream in a couple of minutes to implement save/load of replays to binary files in #cpp, it'll be fun. pic.twitter.com/kghQYpnGoF — IVAN32_LEAN_AND_MEAN 🌲🏎️💨🌲 (@Nothke) January 12, 2024

More stylish violence from Nightmare Operator, a horror shooter made by a four-person Tokyo team:

History advances in ancient craft-o-survival game Polylithic (available in Steam Early Access):

Happy #screenshotsaturday ! 🦬🦬🦬

The new year is here and the team is now focusing on the 2nd era of the Polylithic. Let us share the first exclusive preview of our modular building set - what do you think?



➡️https://t.co/SwgirBeuWH#gamedev #indiedev #lowpoly pic.twitter.com/XvtJVReoTs — polylithic (@polylithicgame) January 13, 2024

A nice mood to this one:

Happy #screenshotsaturday! I've added more NPC interactions and more sound effects in my 2.5D science fantasy platformer #indiegame. Make sure to like and share! #indiedev #GodotEngine #godot pic.twitter.com/pthhsIrUxr — Michael Haapasaari (@MichaelHaapasa1) January 13, 2024

Whoa:

And let's close with a pleasant little moment in "interactive surrealist tragicomedy" Beaux-Arts wait no don't look down:

In Beaux-Arts, you can enjoy the comforts of a quiet lunch on a rainy day.



Just... try to ignore the chains.#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #solodev pic.twitter.com/r8LtSPN25i — Mouse Council (@MouseCouncil) January 13, 2024

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?