Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Chugging along

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by handcrafted art, intense fighting game violence, cosy management, and heaps more attractive and interesting indie games. Check these out!

While I didn't dig the first game in the Pixel Pulp series, I have always like their look and Christian Donlan's review of Bahnsen Knights does have me thinking I'll try out the next one, which is apparently off to Alaska:

What we've revealed so far about our new Pixel Pulp:

1⃣ It's a slasher!

2⃣ Alaska!#screenshotsaturday #pixelart pic.twitter.com/0r8NGSzva9 — LCB Game Studio (@lcbgamestudio) February 17, 2024

A great look to puzzling visual novel Your House (coming to Steam):

"As she speeds along on her motorcycle, the wind dances through her hair, whispering tales of freedom and making her feel alive against the vast canvas of the road"#Screenshotsaturday #Puzzlegame #gamedev pic.twitter.com/1ls6UWx5Vl — P&E 🚧 ⚒️ YOUR HOUSE GAME ➡️ UNMEMORY PREQUEL (@p_e_works) February 17, 2024

Perfectly normal scenes in Object Ward (coming to Steam), "a visual novel about the various misadventures of a man who sees everyone with an inanimate object for a head":

A cute look to Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), a Malaysian dev's coming-of-age story starring a young girl who can see spirits:

Dojo Masters (coming to Steam) continues to look mighty intense for a fighting game with two-button controls:

There are now only 6 major features left to add to Dojo Masters🎉



We're almost in the home stretch!#screenshotsaturday #FGC #indiegame #DojoMasters pic.twitter.com/5dX62QbS3d — bybyblue (@bybyblue2) February 18, 2024

Exploring planets and gathering materials in Miro (coming to Steam) sounds a bit like a low-fi, focused No Man's Sky, maybe, sorta, ish:

A couple acreenshots for MIRO, work in progress with @trevix .



You can wishlist on @Steam #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/rsLrSqTgdN — Linkedoranean @ MIRO on Steam NOW! (@linkedoranean) February 17, 2024

I'm not quite sure what's happening in Ocean Mirror (coming to Steam) but I like the look and am always interested in a game leaning harder into its core idea:

That's what we are doing for #oceanmirror. Currently rejiggering both art style and game design to be laser focused on the flip mechanic. Somewhat ugly duckling phase for both tho XD #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/PeaSjcYjkS — Hannes Rahm (@kebabskal) February 17, 2024

Ooh I like the idea of entering a spooky layer of reality shaped by the map you're drawing in Engraving (coming to Steam):

Last week I added the "Other side" - The player can dive into that nether and uses the drawn map as a navigation there. But you should stay in the area you drawn... 💀



Link to the Steam Page in the comment, wishlists would rock!🤩#GodotEngine #horrorgame #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/AlMpUbF5gq — Raffaele Picca aka. Picster 🔜 GDC (@MV_Raffa) February 17, 2024

Cor:

"My morning prayers are hollow and unenthusiastic, words like a congregation around a cross with no Christ." Music by @horgrunt #screenshotsaturday #indiegame #indiedev pic.twitter.com/1dnVTpiS1v — ellie (@stuffbecauseidk) February 17, 2024

I like this handmade look:

A neat style to this mysterious yet-unnamed game:

It’s #screenshotsaturday again and here I am uploading from the first zone in my game again cause the last one i did in portrait mode. 🙃 #pixelart #jrpg #gamedevproblems pic.twitter.com/jZ8VBo2H8Q — Soda Piggy (COMMISSIONS CLOSED) (@Soda_piggy) February 17, 2024

Just some fella in retro RPG Skald: Against the Black Priory (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Iä! Iä! Behold the Herald! THE DRAGON IS AWAKENING!#ScreenshotSaturday for "#Skald: Against the Black" Priory a retro RPG coming soon! Link to demo below!#PixelArt #GameDev pic.twitter.com/6YZZRNCsYc — SKALD - DEMO out! (@SkaldRpg) February 17, 2024

Microscopic RTS Empires Of The Undergrowth (in early access on Steam) is one of those games to make me think "I hope Nate knows about this":

The queen of the largest termite species, Macrotermes bellicosus, is rendered immobile by her girth.



She lays eggs almost constantly, with her mate by her side.



Meet her in the upcoming final chapter of Empires of the Undergrowth!#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #MadeWithUnreal pic.twitter.com/VKvTMSeK0M — Empires of the Undergrowth | Available Now! (@eotu_game) February 17, 2024

Gentle vibes to single-street management game Minami Lane (coming to Steam):

Minami Lane is coming out in just 11 days on Feb 28th! 🏡🦝🚲



We tried to find the perfect balance between coziness and management, all in a tiny cute street 💕



Link to Steam page below! ⬇️#screenshotsaturday #cozygames pic.twitter.com/4xVbCUd71G — blibloop 🍃✨ MINAMI LANE DEMO OUT NOW! ✨🎮 (@blibloop) February 17, 2024

And let's close with important playtest data from "turn-based, buddy-cop Isekai RPG" My Familiar (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?