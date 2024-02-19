If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Chugging along

I go on Twitter so you don't have to

Riding a motorbike in a Your House screenshot.
Image credit: Patrones & Escondites
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by handcrafted art, intense fighting game violence, cosy management, and heaps more attractive and interesting indie games. Check these out!

While I didn't dig the first game in the Pixel Pulp series, I have always like their look and Christian Donlan's review of Bahnsen Knights does have me thinking I'll try out the next one, which is apparently off to Alaska:

A great look to puzzling visual novel Your House (coming to Steam):

Perfectly normal scenes in Object Ward (coming to Steam), "a visual novel about the various misadventures of a man who sees everyone with an inanimate object for a head":

A cute look to Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), a Malaysian dev's coming-of-age story starring a young girl who can see spirits:

Dojo Masters (coming to Steam) continues to look mighty intense for a fighting game with two-button controls:

Exploring planets and gathering materials in Miro (coming to Steam) sounds a bit like a low-fi, focused No Man's Sky, maybe, sorta, ish:

I'm not quite sure what's happening in Ocean Mirror (coming to Steam) but I like the look and am always interested in a game leaning harder into its core idea:

Ooh I like the idea of entering a spooky layer of reality shaped by the map you're drawing in Engraving (coming to Steam):

Cor:

I like this handmade look:

A neat style to this mysterious yet-unnamed game:

Just some fella in retro RPG Skald: Against the Black Priory (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Microscopic RTS Empires Of The Undergrowth (in early access on Steam) is one of those games to make me think "I hope Nate knows about this":

Gentle vibes to single-street management game Minami Lane (coming to Steam):

And let's close with important playtest data from "turn-based, buddy-cop Isekai RPG" My Familiar (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article

Dojo Masters

PC

Awaiting cover image

Empires of the Undergrowth

PC

See 9 more
Awaiting cover image

Engraving

PC

Awaiting cover image

Minami Lane

PC

Awaiting cover image

Miro

PC

Awaiting cover image

My Familiar

PC, Mac

Awaiting cover image

Object Ward

PC, Mac

Awaiting cover image

Ocean Mirror

PC

Awaiting cover image

Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open

Video Game

Awaiting cover image

Skald: Against the Black Priory

PC

Awaiting cover image

Your House

PC, Mac

Related topics
Exploration Fantasy Fighting Horror Indie Indiescovery Interactive Drama Mac Management PC
See 7 more Point and Click RPG Screenshot Saturday Screenshot Saturday Mondays Shooter Story Rich Strategy
About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice has been playing video games since SkiFree and writing about them since 2009, with nine years at RPS. She enjoys immersive sims, roguelikelikes, chunky revolvers, weird little spooky indies, mods, walking simulators, and finding joy in details. Alice lives, swims, and cycles in Scotland.

Comments