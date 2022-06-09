Highwater is the third game to expand the world of Golf Club Wasteland

First came Golf Club Wasteland, a post-apocalyptic sports game from Demagog Studios where the world's remaining elite jetted around golf courses on the ruined surface of Earth. Then, earlier this year, they announced The Cub, a side-scrolling platformer telling a parallel story of one of the poor souls left behind on our home planet while the rest of humanity buggered off to Mars. Now, Demagog seem to be expanding their Wasteland-verse with a third entry: Highwater. It's not clear how this one relates to the others just yet, but it does feature a rather lovely yellow lifeboat in a flooded cityscape. Check out the reveal trailer below.

I'm particularly pleased to see the return of its soothing radio station, which was one of my favourite parts of Golf Club Wasteland when I reviewed it last year - or at least that's the impression I get from the trailer's narration. The reveal doesn't give away much else, although judging from all the water I reckon we're either in a different part of the planet to Golf Club Wasteland and The Cub, or further into the future.

Exploration seems to be the name of the game here, as we see our band of lifeboat survivors pootling through watery highways and visiting different communities living on the remaining scraps of land. There still seem to be a few buildings left standing as well, as we see a supermarket called Third World Organic (implying Demagog's satirical eye and social commentary are very much present and correct here, just as it was in Golf Club Wasteland) and some ruined gardens protected by armed guards.

Weirdly, it's possible we might see this before The Cub arrives, as Highwater currently has a release date of 2022. The Cub, however, is still TBA, according to its Steam page. In any case, I'm intrigued to see more of what Demagog have in store for us with their growing series of games, so here's hoping we get to find our more very soon.

Not E3 2022 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2022 hub, as well as our complete round-up of everything announced at Summer Game Fest 2022. Many more big game showcases and streams are still to come this summer, so make sure you stay up to date with our summer games stream schedule.