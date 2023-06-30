Shout out to Game Gengo, my new language learning obsession

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ichiban hesitantly pulls his exam results out of an envelope in Yakuza: Like A Dragon.
Image Credit: Rock Paper Shotgun / Sega
As some of you might be aware, I went to Japan earlier this year and had a great time. Off the back of the trip, I've finally decided to get my act together and pursue a long, arduous road to some degree of fluency. It's always going to be a work-in-progress, but I think I've settled into a language learning routine which leaves me with plenty of time for Love Island in the evening. DuoLingo's owl has been punted to the curb, too, because the bird is awful.

Naturally, I've turned to a textbook: Genki I. At first I thought there was no getting past it being a bit dry - I mean they aren't meant to be thrillers, are they? Until, that was, I discovered Game Gengo, a YouTuber who takes each lesson from the textbook, breaks them down into manageable chunks, all complete with loads of examples from video games. I spend most of my evenings with the guy, and what a treat it is.

