If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

8

Smashing ingredients in Potion Craft is better than meditation or yoga

Smash smash smash
Alice Bell avatar
Feature by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on

Potion Craft came out in early access last week, and while I still think the economy and haggling bits need a little tweaking, I am really enjoying the methodical nature of being an alchemist. It's part art, part science, because you have to sort of feel your way around the potion map and fudge recipes with the ingredients you have. Your recipe book is limited, so I've started writing down extra recipes in real life, crossing things out and updating them as I find better combinations. It's just like being a real backwoods alchemist throwing twigs in a bucket!

But my favourite thing is the pestle and mortar. Smashing ingredients up (and grinding them into sludge) awakens their properties so they move further on your potion map, like how crushing mint will make for a livelier mojito. And I love it intensely.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporter Only Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch