Please someone make me a game that is Strange Horticulture but a book shop

Please someone make me a game that is Strange Horticulture but a book shopI will give you money
Now that Strange Horticulture is out, I would like to make a formal request to all game developers who may be reading this.
Please make a game that is basically Strange Horticulture, but about a weird book shop. Possibly a book shop with a small coffee shop attached. I'm not going to be too strict about it, you know, I'm not a monster. It could, for example, be a library. Or maybe there isn't another business attached, or the business attached to it is a bakery instead of a coffee shop. This isn't just my personal hobby horse, either. I'm pretty sure loads of people would like that game. And please, for the love of God, tell me if the Mystery Book Shop Game already exists. I'd be disappointed if it does, because nobody has yet brought it to my attention.
