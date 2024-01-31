Sonic X Shadow Generations brings back the multidimension platformer with added edgelord this autumn

Sonic Generations, which mixed the series’ old-school 2D and modern 3D platforming into a single game, is returning in a remaster later this year - and Sonic’s edgy cousin Shadow the Hedgehog is along for the ride.

Revealed during Sony’s State of Play, Sonic X Shadow Generations looks to be a remaster of the 2011 title released to mark the franchise's 20th anniversary. The gameplay jumped between the side-on-style levels familiar from Sonic’s Mega Drive days as well as the behind-the-back camera best showcased in the later Adventure games. Sonic’s Attitude era is indeed on full display in the reveal, as he skateboards down a hill and outruns a lorry equipped with buzzsaws.

Shadow also pops up during the trailer, confirming his playable appearance in the game - having previously been a boss fight in the original Generations. The snippets of gameplay show Shadow rollerblading through levels and bouncing between enemies. If memory serves, it'll be the first time in a while that Shadow has had a starring role in a Sonic game, with recent games such as the open-world Frontiers going all-in on the Blue Blur rather than his supporting cast.

The original Sonic Generations saw Sonic join forces with himself across eras and dimensions, suggesting that Sonic X Shadow Generations might see a similar tag-team between the two hedgehogs - just not the kind that you’d normally associate with “sonic x shadow”.

Sonic X Shadow Generations will be released this autumn, with a PC release yet to be dated.