If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sonic X Shadow Generations brings back the multidimension platformer with added edgelord this autumn

A new meaning for “sonic x shadow”

Shadow and Sonic the Hedgehog cross paths in Sonic X Shadow Generations
Image credit: Sega
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Contributor
Published on
3 comments

Sonic Generations, which mixed the series’ old-school 2D and modern 3D platforming into a single game, is returning in a remaster later this year - and Sonic’s edgy cousin Shadow the Hedgehog is along for the ride.

Revealed during Sony’s State of Play, Sonic X Shadow Generations looks to be a remaster of the 2011 title released to mark the franchise's 20th anniversary. The gameplay jumped between the side-on-style levels familiar from Sonic’s Mega Drive days as well as the behind-the-back camera best showcased in the later Adventure games. Sonic’s Attitude era is indeed on full display in the reveal, as he skateboards down a hill and outruns a lorry equipped with buzzsaws.

Cover image for YouTube videoSONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS - Announce Trailer

Shadow also pops up during the trailer, confirming his playable appearance in the game - having previously been a boss fight in the original Generations. The snippets of gameplay show Shadow rollerblading through levels and bouncing between enemies. If memory serves, it'll be the first time in a while that Shadow has had a starring role in a Sonic game, with recent games such as the open-world Frontiers going all-in on the Blue Blur rather than his supporting cast.

The original Sonic Generations saw Sonic join forces with himself across eras and dimensions, suggesting that Sonic X Shadow Generations might see a similar tag-team between the two hedgehogs - just not the kind that you’d normally associate with “sonic x shadow”.

Sonic X Shadow Generations will be released this autumn, with a PC release yet to be dated.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article

Sonic Generations

PS3, Xbox 360, PC, Nintendo 3DS

Awaiting cover image

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Video Game

Related topics
Action Adventure Nintendo 3DS PC Platformer PS3 Sega SEGA Europe Sonic Team Xbox 360
About the Author
Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Contributor

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as Editor-In-Chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

Comments