Sorry fruit keyboards, I am now a vegetable keyboard person

Superfood for my fingers

The side buttons on an NZXT Function Mini-TKL gaming keyboard.
Image credit: NZXT
Ed Thorn
Ed Thorn Reviews Editor
Published on

After quite a while using the Fnatic Streak65, a 60% keyboard with Cherry brown switches, I have moved on from fruit (technically drupe, according to Google) and into a vegetable era. My Streak's brown switches became a bit loud and quite rattly, which, as someone with hearing declared by an audiologist to be so sensitive that I give myself tinnitus, started to get to me.

So I type this to you now as someone who's graduated to Kailh low profile switches, which is proving as nutritious for my finger pads as I'd imagine its leafy homophone would be. Here's hoping that there's more low profile mechanical keebs out there in a few years, as the options seem very limited at the mo.

About the Author
Ed Thorn

Ed Thorn

Reviews Editor

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.