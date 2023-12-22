Sorry Mac users, Death Stranding won’t arrive in time for the holidays as release date slides to early 2024

If you’re a Mac user holding out for a chance to play Norman Reedus Walking Simulator, you’ll need to wait a little longer: the release date for Death Stranding: Director’s Cut has officially been pushed into next year. The good news is that it’s “early 2024”, so hopefully it won’t be too long.

Mac users have had to wait a good while already, given that Hideo Kojima’s first post-Metal Gear Solid game came out on PlayStation 4 back in 2019, followed by a Windows release the following year. A Director’s Cut edition, including a bunch of extra bits and bobs such as extra gameplay elements, a photo mode, bonus missions and graphical tweaks to its UI, framerate and ultra-wide monitor support, released last year.

A Mac release for Death Stranding was confirmed over the summer and was originally due to arrive before the end of 2023. With only a week or so to go, it’s perhaps little surprise that publishers 505 Games and developers Kojima Productions have confirmed that the game will now be released next year. Its iPhone and iPad release was similarly delayed.

Here at @505_Games and @KojiPro2015_EN, we are excited to launch #DeathStrandingDC on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. We just need a little more time!



Stay tuned for a new release date in early 2024.



We can't wait to welcome more Porters to DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT. pic.twitter.com/zCa9Tcecd4 — 505 Games (@505_Games) December 15, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The announcement asked players to “stay tuned for a new release date in early 2024”, while the game’s updated App Store listing points at an “expected” launch on January 31st 2024.

The $40/£35 Mac release will include everything in the previous Director’s Cut - including cosmetics from Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077 - plus support for MetalFX Upscaling on Apple’s most recent graphics API, Metal 3, for seemingly better performance and fidelity.