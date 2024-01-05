Star Citizen’s ridiculous ship prices hit a new high with £46,000 DLC bundle

Seemingly not content with having raised over $650 million for a game in development for over a decade without a full release date in sight, Star Citizen is now offering a new way for those with too much money to spend it: a bundle of digital ships costing £46,000.

Yes, that’s forty-six thousand pounds. Technically, £46,080 - or $48,000. That’s about ten grand more than the average person in the UK earns in a year, and more than the average mortgage deposit you need to buy a house. A real house, made of bricks, rather than one that you can only visit by booting up your PC.

The Legatus 2953 bundle includes more than 175 different ships from all of Star Citizen’s in-game manufacturers, along with a bunch of other cosmetics and items - from backpacks and helmets to tools and weapons. FYI, one of those weapons, the Karna “Ascension” Rifle, won’t be available until later in Q1 2024, just in case you pick up the set.

“Ahead of all others, this definitive armada is an equal match to the noble title of Legatus Navium,” the bundle’s description reads. “[It] empowers every fleet commander to forge a lasting legacy, leading humanity towards a brighter future.” Uh-huh. I think I’ll save my money, ta.

While it seems a relative drop in the bucket compared to the £46,000 price tag on the bundle itself, you’ll need to spend a grand on Star Citizen to even be able to buy the mega-collection in the first place, as it’s locked behind the game’s Chairman’s Club, which only grants access to those who’ve spent at least $1,000 through its store. (Thanks, IGN.)

Of course, Star Citizen is no stranger to pricey DLC offerings, having earned a reputation for itself by selling virtual ships for hundreds of pounds to raise hundreds of millions despite the game being now into its second decade of development (with a separate single-player game, Squadron 42, also in the works) without a clear idea of when it will actually release. It does look nice, though.