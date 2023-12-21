Steam's 2023 winter sale is now underway

The Steam winter sale is now underway, with discounts across the digital storefront's catalogue of games from now until January 4th. This also means that voting is now open in the 2023 Steam Awards, with the slightly earlier closing date of January 2nd.

50% seems like a decent discount for a relatively recent game like Star War Wars Jedi: Survivor. 50% off Binding Of Isaac: Rebirth makes an already life-consuming game even better value. That recent, apparently-good RoboCop shooter, Rogue City, is 30% off.

And so on and so on for thousands of other games. On my own wishlist - which I mostly use to remind myself that certain games exist - there are also 20% discounts on climb 'em up Jusant, astral action-platformer Worldless, co-op survival shmup Wizard With A Gun, narrative boatventure Saltsea Chronicles, and minimalist tower defence Thronefall. I'm sure you have your own wishlist, literal or figurative, that's worth checking on in the sale.

You can vote in the Steam Awards here. You'll unlock stickers for doing so, but if you ask me, and you didn't, the nominees are pretty weird.

Throw some of your sale recommendations in the comments, if you can. I'd love to hear about what you''ll buy, or would buy if you didn't already own it.