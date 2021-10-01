Svoboda 1945: Liberation is all the better for its absence of drama

Svoboda 1945: Liberation is all the better for its absence of dramaDon't deny our Slav
I accepted long ago that If the yoof ever do the right thing, I'll probably be dragged out into the street and shot along with all the other old bastards, despite hating them just as much.
That's sort of what Svoboda 1945 Colon Liberation is about. Dynamics like that happen, especially as fascists and collaborators lie and deny everything, so there'll always be collateral in the wake of revenge on a large enough scale.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information