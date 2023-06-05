The Elder Scrolls Online's tentacle-packed expansion, Necrom, has wiggled out

Tch, who opened the door to Necrom? Now we’ll be up to our eyeballs in tentacles and ichor - or at least, we will be if you buy The Elder Scrolls Online’s new expansion. Necrom: Shadows Over Morrowind sends you off to biff a threat that could unravel all reality, packing traditional expansion fare like new zones and new companions, as well as the game’s first new class since 2019.

The new zones are part of Telvanni Peninsula, which consists of mushroomy bits, rocky bits and horrible demonic tentacle bits. Those seem a particular problem in the endless library of Apocrypha, which you can see above alongside hero types sticking their own tentacles through looming bear beasts with beards and too-long claws.

Some of the tentacles belong to the Arcanist, a new class “capable of destructive, restorative, or defensive magic by channelling the arcane, ancient runes, and lost tomes of power”. Developers Zenimax went into more detail about them in a lengthy post last week, emphasising how uniquely gribbly they are, thanks to all the tentacles. They come with a new “Crux” mechanic, which some of your spells generate and some of your spells use. Works well for Diablo, dunnit.

It’s been ages since anyone at RPS checked in with TESCO, but Alec enjoyed sneaking around Morrowind back in 2017. It’s on our list of the best ten MMOs, on account of it scratching that Elder Scrolls itch by accommodating solo players.

If you already own TESCO, you can buy Necrom from Steam for £34/$40/€40. If you don’t own TESCO, you can buy the base game, Necron and all 6 previous chapters for £50/$60/€60.