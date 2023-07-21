If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Elder Scrolls Online and Murder By Numbers are currently free to keep on the Epic Games Store

Followed by Severed Steel and Homeworld next week

Trio of warriors fight bandits and bears in a cavern, from an Elder Scrolls Online screenshot
Image credit: Bethesda
Kaan Serin
News by Kaan Serin
Another week means more freebies are available from the Epic Games Store, and this week two very different games have slashed their price tags. Starting today, The Elder Scrolls Online and Murder By Numbers are both free to keep from the digital store. Something for multiplayer dragon slayers and solo picross lovers alike.

The Elder Scrolls Online is, well, The Elder Scrolls but online. The long-running MMO has been unlocking doors into every corner of Tamriel, most recently with the Necrom expansion’s otherworldly tentacles and massive mushrooms. It's good at accommodating solo players who are looking to scratch a Skyrim-sized itch - since the next Elder Scrolls is at least five years away. That approachability got the game into our list of the ten best MMOs on PC.

On the other end of the humanities versus maths spectrum, we have Murder By Numbers, a murder mystery visual novel where you complete picross puzzles to further the investigation. Plus there's a robo-friend who pulls out a monocle every now and then, which is just plain cute. AliceB said the game was “worth a poke around if you’re a fan of either genre involved,” in our Murder By Numbers review. Even though neither half “are given enough space to breathe,” it should be worth a try for the affordable price of zero pence, though.

You can grab both from the Epic Games Store’s free games page, where they’ll be free until July 27th at 4pm BST/ 11am ET. After that point, both games will be replaced by another pair of freebies - the strategy package Homeworld: Remastered Collection and the stylish voxel shooter Severed Steel.

About the Author
Kaan Serin

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

