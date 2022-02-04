If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Last Bastion's strange combat mixes up FTL-ish plate spinning

The guides of March
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Published on

It's not that easy, you know, hating everything. Deckbuilders are bad, I repeat, while enjoying one against my will. D&D can go to hell, I screech, in between weekly sessions. Corporate saturation crushes better games, I insist, alt-tabbing out of Vermintide.

This week it's the FTL-inspired The Last Bastion that's making things difficult. You're the leader of a defeated army regiment, retreating across a series of regions to a stronghold where your king plans to make a last stand. It's sort of roguelike, with a hint of something like Reigns in balancing your forces and reputation, with light interactive fiction parts. I'm a little bit annoyed that I like it.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporter Only Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch