The Last Bastion's strange combat mixes up FTL-ish plate spinning

It's not that easy, you know, hating everything. Deckbuilders are bad, I repeat, while enjoying one against my will. D&D can go to hell, I screech, in between weekly sessions. Corporate saturation crushes better games, I insist, alt-tabbing out of Vermintide.

This week it's the FTL-inspired The Last Bastion that's making things difficult. You're the leader of a defeated army regiment, retreating across a series of regions to a stronghold where your king plans to make a last stand. It's sort of roguelike, with a hint of something like Reigns in balancing your forces and reputation, with light interactive fiction parts. I'm a little bit annoyed that I like it.