The Maw - 18th-23rd March 2024
Our weekly news liveblog, and the week's most appetising game releasesLive
It's GDC week over in San Francisco at the moment, and such a high concentration of video game developers in one place can only mean one thing: The Maw has turned its ever-dribbling gaze to America's west coast, and is preparing to bask in all the fresh learnings being shared about how last year's best video games were made and created. Edwin is one the ground there for us, so we wish him well in his news gathering and interview appointments. Back home, the news cycle still continues apace, with lots of great releases big and small coming up over the next seven days. Here's what we've got our eyes on.
The big release of the week is obviously Dragon's Dogma 2, Capcom's high fantasy action RPG that comes to PC (and consoles) on Friday, March 22nd, but before then there are lots of other tasty releases that are worth keeping an eye on:
There's cosy farming mech sim Lightyear Frontier launching into early access and Game Pass (March 19th); stealth mech action 'em up Raw Metal (March 19th); after much delay, the Jodie Comer and David Harbour-fied Alone In The Dark (March 20th); the PC version of mobile dice-rolling roguelike sensation Slice & Dice (March 20th) (my brother is properly obsessed with this); glossy PlayStation open world sequel Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition (March 21st); glossy Mechano-like car-based open world sequel Terratech Worlds (March 22nd, early access); and Furyu's tactical RPG remake The Legend Of Legacy HD Remastered (March 22nd).
If there are any games we've missed here, do let us know as always in the comments, and may your news week be mawful and good.
Top-down rogulike Shadow Of The Depth is heading to early access on April 23rd. Have a watch of its new trailer below, or visit its Steam page to find out more.
Cities Skylines 2 is getting its first post-launch asset pack - Beach Properties - on March 25th, as part of its Waterfronts Expansion Pass. On the same day, there will also be an update to the base game that adds in its long-awaited in-game modding tools, as part of the Cities Skylines 2 Modding Beta.
Fantasy 4X Songs Of Silence is launching into early access on May 23rd. There's also going to be a Kickstarter campaign for it to help fund the rest of development.
Fachewachewa says: Hell yeah Slice and Dice!!! (note that it's only the Steam and 3.0 version, it's already available on itch on PC). Raw Metal had a very cool demo too, very interesting game. As for Maw-related content, Animal Well got an early May release date, that's exciting!
Indeed! I was just in the throes of writing up Animal Well's release date news this morning. Mark your calendars for May 9th, folks!
Hoyoverse's latest RPG Zenless Zone Zero has opened sign-ups for its next closed beta test, and there's a new trailer to celebrate: