The Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time remake isn't cancelled, but pre-orders have been refunded

Ubisoft's Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time remake was supposed to launch in 2021, slipped into 2022, and most recently was delayed indefinitely. Now Ubisoft have created a dedicated FAQ page to answer the question they keep getting: no, they say, Sands Of Time isn't cancelled.

Here's the original announcement trailer:

"Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is not cancelled," says the FAQ page, emphasis theirs. "The game is currently in development at Ubisoft Montréal."

The page also clarifies that they have no plans to remake any other games in the Prince Of Persia series, which is surely a disappointment to some edgy Warrior Within fans. Plus, since Sands Of Time currently has no release date, pre-orders "have been cancelled and refunded where applicable," Ubisoft says.

The Sands Of Time remake was originally Ubisoft's first game to be led by their studios in India, but with the most recent indefinite delay lead development duties were transferred to Ubisoft Montréal. At the time, the new dev team said they would be "building upon the work achieved" by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, suggesting they weren't rebooting the project.

Prince Of Persia isn't the only game Ubisoft have announced that has since gone AWOL or been severely delayed. Beyond Good & Evil 2 is the most notable with 14 years of development under its belt.

The original Sands Of Time remains available, of course. Back in 2003, it was a third-person platformer which removed all frustration from the genre by allowing you to rewind time after any mistake. I wonder if it holds up.