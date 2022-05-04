Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake development jumps to Ubisoft Montréal

Remember there was a Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake that was meant to be coming out in January last year? No? Well, the game’s development team have taken to Twitter to announce that Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake will be delayed indefinitely, which seems oddly fitting considering the game is about messing with time. It was meant to launch this year, but the game’s already been delayed indefinitely once before.

The devs have confirmed that Ubisoft Montréal will be taking over the project from the company’s Indian teams in Pune and Mumbai. Ubisoft Montréal developed the original Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time for release in 2003, as well as its sequels: Warrior Within and The Forgotten Sands. I only ever played the first game in the trilogy so can’t pass judgement on the others, but The Sands Of Time was a stone-cold banger back when 50 Cent’s ‘In da Club’ ruled the airwaves.

It doesn’t sound like all the previous team’s effort is being thrown away with this move, as the new dev team say they will be “building upon the work achieved” by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai. Don’t expect to see any results soon though, as they add they need time to “regroup on the scope of the game” for a release “when it’s ready”. You might think this is a good thing if you were one of the people who weren’t overly keen on Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake’s trailer when it leaked back in 2020.

Brendan thought The Sands Of Time was one of the best games featuring time travel, calling it “Braid for people who do not like wank”. Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake still has no release date, but the devs promise an update on their progress sometime in the future.