If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

2

Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake development jumps to Ubisoft Montréal

Delayed indefinitely again, presumably thanks to a magic dagger
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake has been delayed indefinitely, again

Remember there was a Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake that was meant to be coming out in January last year? No? Well, the game’s development team have taken to Twitter to announce that Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake will be delayed indefinitely, which seems oddly fitting considering the game is about messing with time. It was meant to launch this year, but the game’s already been delayed indefinitely once before.

The devs have confirmed that Ubisoft Montréal will be taking over the project from the company’s Indian teams in Pune and Mumbai. Ubisoft Montréal developed the original Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time for release in 2003, as well as its sequels: Warrior Within and The Forgotten Sands. I only ever played the first game in the trilogy so can’t pass judgement on the others, but The Sands Of Time was a stone-cold banger back when 50 Cent’s ‘In da Club’ ruled the airwaves.

It doesn’t sound like all the previous team’s effort is being thrown away with this move, as the new dev team say they will be “building upon the work achieved” by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai. Don’t expect to see any results soon though, as they add they need time to “regroup on the scope of the game” for a release “when it’s ready”. You might think this is a good thing if you were one of the people who weren’t overly keen on Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake’s trailer when it leaked back in 2020.

Brendan thought The Sands Of Time was one of the best games featuring time travel, calling it “Braid for people who do not like wank”. Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake still has no release date, but the devs promise an update on their progress sometime in the future.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

RPS@PAX

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch