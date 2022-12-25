If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The second RPS Christmas Cracker 2022

Oh dear
A little known fact is that all of the RPS staff are complex clockwork automata, designed and built by a little gnome with the kind of inch-thick glasses that make your eyes look comically large. We're each powered by a spell that lasts but 12 months, so every Christmas we fall over like sad marionettes. The gnome has to spend a couple of weeks trekking up a mountain to see the fairy who can recast the spells on us. You can help fund his sled dogs and provisions by becoming a member of the RPS supporter program. While he's away, we've prepared some Christmas Crackers for you.

Time to enjoy your lovely joke!

Q: What did Adam Jensen say when he unwrapped a giant knife sharpener from Father Christmas?

A: "I asked for this."

