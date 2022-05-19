The Witcher 3's next-gen update is now aiming for a Q4 2022 release

Yesterday was the seventh anniversary since the launch of The Witcher 3, and to celebrate CD Projekt Red put a new release window to the fantasy RPG's next-gen update. The much delayed graphical spit-and-shine is now aiming for a Q4 release.

Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we?



We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022.



See you on the Path, witchers! pic.twitter.com/2wQbxMP4zh — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 19, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we?" begins the tweet. "We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022. See you on the Path, witchers!"

The Witcher 3's next-gen upgrade was launched all the way back in September 2020 and has been delayed repeatedly since. Back in April, The Witcher Twitter account tweeted that they had decided that their "in-house development team [would] conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version" and that it was therefore postponed "until further notice" while they evaluated the work that needed doing.

As the name suggests, The Witcher 3's next-gen update is designed to take advantage of the processing power of the most recent consoles, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series Whichever It Is. That next-gen update will also be released as a free update for PC players, of course.

CD Projekt Red have more going on than just updating their previous games. Back in March, they announced that work had commenced on a new The Witcher game which would be powered by Unreal Engine 5.